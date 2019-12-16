‘The Rise of Skywalker:’ John Boyega on Shifting from J.J. to Rian and Back to J.J.

0

When we first met Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he was a Stormtrooper who opted to ditch The First Order. After meeting Rey (Daisy Ridley) and BB-8, he became part of The Resistance, but still struggled with whether or not that was even a group he wanted to stick with, and that inner conflict was explored heavily in The Last Jedi. What’s next for the Resistance fighter formerly known as FN-2187? We’ll find out when the final chapter of the new Star Wars trilogy – also the final chapter of the entire Skywalker Saga – comes to a close with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th.

The recent Rise of Skywalker press day was, of course, completely spoiler free, but Boyega did discuss his journey with the franchise including what it was like passing the Star Wars storytelling baton from The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams to The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and then back to Abrams again for Rise of Skywalker. He also reveals the wardrobe and props he got to keep, shared some advice he’d have for an actor stepping into the Star Wars franchise for the first time, and so much more. You can give it all a watch in the video interview at the top of this article.

If you’re looking for even more Rise of Skywalker content, we’ve got an interview with Abrams right here, one with Ridley over here and also one with Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver, here. And if your heart melts for Baby Yoda, click here to watch a compilation of the whole Rise of Skywalker ensemble sharing their thoughts on the adorable Baby Yoda “first” they’d most like to witness.

John Boyega: