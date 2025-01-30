If you're an anime fan and physical media collector, Crunchyroll has bad news for you this week. The company announced that the Blu-ray and DVD release of Season 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero, originally slated for February 25, will now hit shelves slightly later: the anime series' new release date is now March 11. The update is valid for both Blu-ray/DVD combos of the regular and limited editions.

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 continues to follow Naofumi Iwatani (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa in the Japanese original and Stephan Fu in the English dub) as he takes on interdimensional hordes of deadly monsters called The Waves. This time, Naofumi is racing against the clock because the other heroes have all vanished after their showdown with the Spirit Tortoise. This means that the boy needs to get to them and join forces if they want to stand a chance against the next Guardian Beast when it wakes up. However, his path becomes difficult to continue on after a demon Emperor Dragon and Princess Malty get in the way.

Both editions of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 come with textless opening and ending sequence songs, promo videos and web previews from the series. In the limited edition, however, fans and collectors get a fabric poster, six art cards and one of the most valuable items: a 64-page art book which also features interviews with Japanese cast members and director Hitoshi Haga.

Is 'The Rising of the Shield Hero' Getting a Season 4?

Despite its controversial themes — the anime series touches on themes like slavery and abuse — The Rising of the Shield Hero is considered one of the great isekai stories from the last few years. The Isekai genre tells the story of a character transported to a different world, and other recent titles that fit the subgenre include Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and even Suicide Squad Isekai. A year ago, The Rising of the Shield Hero was renewed for Season 4, and the new episodes are expected to be released in 2025.

The animation style of The Rising of the Shield Hero has been praised, but this hasn't happened by chance. Season 3 director Hitoshi Haga not only helmed episodes from Star Wars: Visions and Made in Abyss, he also worked in the animation department of titles like Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge, Pokémon, Millenium Actress, and the highly rated animated movie Perfect Blue.

Check out a trailer for Season 3 above.