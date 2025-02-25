Fans of The Rising of The Shield Hero had to be a little patient for a new season, but we can finally start counting down the months until the Season 4 premiere. In an announcement of the new voice cast members from the series, Kadokawa also unveiled the information that the new episodes of the anime series start rolling out in July. Further information regarding story details and trailer have yet to be revealed. The new season will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Even though we're still waiting for further details from The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4, the new season will continue to follow Naofumi Iwatani (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa in the Japanese original and Stephan Fu in the English dub) and his continuous battle with The Waves – deadly monsters from different dimensions. By the end of Season 3, Naofumi stood face to face with Q’ten Lo (Rina Hidaka in the Japanese original and Brianna Knickerbocker in the English dub) and learned that she is a member of the Royal Family. To find out what that entails and if she stakes a claim to the throne, we will have to wait for the new episodes to find out.

The Rising of The Shield Hero is currently one of the most popular anime series from the isekai subgenre, the type of story in which a character is transported to a different world. However, the anime hit series has its own issues and it has been heavily criticized – especially when it comes to its depiction of abuse and consent. As anime fans know well, Japanese culture still has a lot to evolve when it comes to female representation, and this is something that viewers should keep in mind in pretty much every new anime series that they decide to start following.

Is 'The Rising of the Shield Hero' Based On a Manga?

Created by Aneko Yusagi, The Rising of the Shield Hero started out as a web novel in 2012. Its popularity prompted a release in a manga series format just a year later. The anime took a little longer – Season 1 debuted in 2019 – but now the show has established itself as a must-watch for fantasy anime stories. The new voice cast members that joined Season 4 are Takeo Ōtsuka (The Apothecary Diaries) and Jirō Saitō (Taro the Space Alien). They will play Werner and Jaralis, respectively.

The July release window makes The Rising of the Shield Hero one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. For this year, anime fans are looking forward to titles like Fire Force (Season 3), Gintama's return through the sequel series 3-Z Ginpachi Sensei, the new season of One Punch Man and DanDaDan and the final season of My Hero Academia.

The Rising of the Shield Hero kicks off Season 4 this July. A specific release date is yet to be announced.

Source: Anime News Network