In order to build a little anticipation for the premiere of their upcoming action-thriller The Ritual Killer, Screen Media Films shared today with Collider an exclusive clip that teases a turning point in the story that makes it all the more complicated for the police detectives to figure out. We can now share this clip with you and have you as excited as we are to start wondering what is going on in this story, which premieres in just one week.

In the clip, the investigation into the titular serial killer advances in creepy and challenging ways. First, the police find a dead body in the woods—which could be a normal day of searching for a killer if you didn’t factor in what comes after. As they move through the extensive crime scene, the police officers and detectives find an abandoned house splattered with blood, body parts and random items placed in strangely specific combinations, which suggest some kind of ritual.

The Ritual Killer Will Probably Keep You Guessing

If you like investigative stories, The Ritual Killer will probably be your cup of tea, especially when you consider that this one features supernatural elements, As we’ve learned from previous serial killer stories, it doesn’t really matter if the killer can actually perform the rituals. The simple fact that he thinks he can is enough for the investigation to start trying to anticipate his next move. So, it certainly won’t be easy.

Morgan Freeman and Cole Houser Lead The Ritual Killer Cast

All of that will be helped by a stellar cast that features Cole Hauser (Yellowstone), Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Peter Stormare (Fargo), Vernon Davis (Former NFL Player), Murielle Hilaire (Death in Paradise), Brian Kurlander (Cobra Kai), Luke Stratte-McClure (Sleep with Me), and Talia Assert (Out of the Fight).

The Ritual Killer was announced all the way back in 2021, with the working title Muti. The movie is directed by George Gallo, who previously helmed Antonio Banderas and Meg Ryan crime comedy My Mom's New Boyfriend, and thriller movies Columbus Circle, and Eye for an Eye. Gallo also wrote the story for Midnight Run and Bad Boys. The Ritual Killer is written by Francesco Cinquemani (Andròn: The Black Labyrinth), and Luca Giliberto (Twins), as well as Bob Bowersox and Jennifer Lemmon, who make their feature film writing debut.

The Ritual Killer premieres simultaneously in theaters and on demand on March 10. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: