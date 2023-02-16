This March, audiences will be invited into the deadly world of ritual killings that have claimed the lives of two innocents, and the ensuing pursuit of a father to exert justice on the individual behind the killings, all while grieving his daughter. As part of the build-up to the release of the movie The Ritual Killer, Screen Media Films has released a new trailer. It shows Cole Hauser and Morgan Freeman, grieving father and detective who has to work with an anthropologist to catch the serial killer.

The trailer begins with a statement from Freeman’s Professor Mackles, which offers a basis for the film and the trailer. He says, “There is a fine line between sanity and madness that is endemic to all cultures.” There is a serial killer on the loose, and he seems to be particular about what body parts he takes for his dark acts. Detective Lucas Boyd, portrayed by Hauser, is on his tail, but to catch him, he would need to first understand the stakes and who he is after. To do that, he needs a professor.

Someone is seeking power, and to get it, this individual has paid for a ritual that grants power, called Muti, to be done on his behalf. “Here I take the power, here I become the power,” Mackles reads from a bloody inscription on a wall. What was initially considered to be a localized incident soon begins to spread across Europe with other missing persons. As the law closes in, the ritualist still persists. While the killer might be the hunted at the beginning, how long before those who bear the mark of the become the hunted? “Be careful, could be coming for you,” is a warning issued in the trailer.

Image via Screen Media Films

RELATED: Morgan Freeman and Laurence Fishburne to Star in 'The Little Bedroom' English Remake

Initially titled Muti, The Ritual Killer is directed by George Gallo and written by Bob Bowersox, Francesco Cinquemani, and Luca Giliberto. Gallo is well known for his work in the 1995 film Bad Boys featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Except for Freeman and Hauser, the film’s cast also includes Peter Stormare (Fargo), Julie Lott, Vernon Davis, Paul Sampson, Lara Pictet, Giuseppe Zeno among others.

The Ritual Killer is in theaters and on-demand on March 10. Watch the trailer and read the synopsis below: