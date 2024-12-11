The latest upcoming exorcism movie will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with a terrifying premise that will bring unimaginable nightmares to life on the screen. A new poster for The Ritual has been released by XYZ Films. The main cast of the movie will include big names like Al Pacino, Dan Stevens, and Ashley Greene. The project will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, making it the perfect horror distraction to watch during Easter weekend. In order to set itself apart from other stories of the genre, The Ritual will be centered around two characters that will question their beliefs when confronted with an unknown demonic force.

The Ritual will follow two priests, with one portrayed by Al Pacino struggling with a dark past while the one played by Dan Stevens will be questioning his faith. However, everything will change for them once they cross paths with a young woman who is supposedly possessed by an unknown entity. Of course, the only solution to this problem is to perform a series of exorcisms on the victim, but the two priests aren't prepared to face the evil spirit that has grabbed hold of the young woman. There's no telling what's going to happen once The Ritual hits the big screen next year.

The Ritual was directed by David Midell, and he screenplay for the movie (which was reportedly based on true events) was written by Midell and Enrico Natale. Before diving deep into this story about two priests attempting to fight back against something they don't completely understand, Midell worked on titles such as NightLights and The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain. Now, David Midell will frighten audiences with the unpredictable premise of The Ritual.

The Main Cast of 'The Ritual'

Image via XYZ Films

The Ritual boasts a very talented main cast who will portray the two priests and the possessed young woman. Ashley Greene is known around the world thanks to her role as Alice Cullen in the Twilight franchise, but the performer is ready to show viewers what she's capable of outside the vampire universe. Dan Stevens joined the cast of The Ritual after this year brought plenty of horror success for the actor's career with him recently appearing in Abigail and Cuckoo. As if that wasn't enough, legendary Academy Award-winner Al Pacino will star as the more experienced priest of the story.

You can check out the new poster for The Ritual above, before the movie premieres in theaters on April 18.