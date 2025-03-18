Matthew McConaughey’s first lead role in over five years comes in The Rivals of Amziah King, and the film is earning strong reviews at SXSW. The Rivals of Amziah King follows Amziah (McConaughey), a foster parent who takes in Kateri (Angelina LookingGlass) after she loses her mother. The film has earned a strong 95% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, signaling a strong return to form for McConaughey, who has been absent from major roles since starring in The Gentlemen for Guy Ritchie. In addition to McConaughey, The Rivals of Amziah King also stars Kurt Russell (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and Owen Teague (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and the film was written by James Montague and Andrew Patterson with Patterson also directing.

Matthew McConaughey has only been nominated for one Oscar in his career, but he took home the trophy for his work in Dallas Buyers Club, the 2013 medical drama that also saw Jared Leto take home a controversial win for his performance. McConaughey was even nominated for an Emmy for his work on the first season of True Detective, but he didn’t take home the award. While his face was absent from the screen, McConaughey even made his MCU debut last year in the major tentpole Deadpool & Wolverine, where he’s credited for the role Cowboypool. Before he went on a hiatus after his role in The Gentlemen, McConaughey also starred alongside Idris Elba in The Dark Tower, the divisive Stephen King adaptation that’s streaming on Netflix, and he teamed up with Bryce Dallas Howard in 2016 for Gold, the jungle adventure following a geologist in search of gold in Indonesia.

What Else Does Matthew McConaughey Have in the Works?