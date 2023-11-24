The Big Picture The Road to El Dorado was initially a box office flop, but has since become a beloved cult classic.

The production of the film was plagued with challenges, including the departure of the initial director and creative disagreements over the film's target audience and rating.

The struggles faced by The Road to El Dorado serve as a cautionary tale for future animated blockbusters, highlighting the importance of having a clear vision and confidence in the creative process.

Today, The Road to El Dorado is beloved by folks of a certain age who grew up on it as a home video staple. Quotes from the movie are go-to fodder for memes and GIFs, while the film’s female lead, Chel (Rosie Perez), is a go-to figure to cosplay. DreamWorks Animation will even occasionally reference it in its modern-day social media posts alongside other titles like Trolls and Shrek.

This makes its initial origins so fascinating to consider. It's reasonably well known that, like most adventure/action-oriented hand-drawn animated movies from the early 2000s, The Road to El Dorado was a box office flop. What's a little more obscure is that bringing The Road to El Dorado to the big screen was a challenge in itself, and arguably the most tortured feature DreamWorks Animation ever produced, the folks behind The Road to El Dorado still talk about the movie in hushed tones. Just ask its initial director, Will Finn.

The Road to El Dorado Two swindlers get their hands on a map to the fabled city of gold, El Dorado. Release Date March 31, 2000 Director Bibo Bergeron, Will Finn, Don Paul, David Silverman, Jeffrey Katzenberg Cast Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Rosie Perez, Armand Assante, Edward James Olmos, Jim Cummings Rating PG Runtime 83 Genres Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Romance

The Early Days of “The Road to El Dorado”

Will Finn has had an esteemed career as an animator, but even he would admit his directorial efforts have left something to be desired. Finn has helmed both Home on the Range and Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return which became legendary box office bombs. He was also once attached to helm The Road to El Dorado before getting replaced. On a Look Back Machine podcast episode about the production of Home on the Range, Finn talks about his biggest takeaway from The Road To El Dorado: “You can’t work on material you hate.” It's a startlingly upfront recollection of his experiences in that film, though Finn doesn't delve deeply into what happened with the motion picture. In the episode, Finn notes that, decades later, his experiences with The Road to El Dorado are still so painful that he cannot talk about them.

Even if we'll never fully know Will Finn’s point of view working on The Road to El Dorado, plenty of others have been willing to talk about its production. This cursed movie was one of the first projects put into development by DreamWorks Animation as the outfit got started in the mid-1990s. The Road to El Dorado was envisioned as a homage to classic “Road to…” movies headlined by Bob Hope and Bing Crosby decades earlier. Those classic features were highlighted as a key inspiration for the movie in an Animation World Network news piece about the film while original El Dorado writers Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio explicitly claimed that the "Road to..." films of old were a direct inspiration to their creative vision. Plus, hewing closely to the mold of those titles played into Katzenberg's fondness for films about mismatched buddy duos who get into comedic scrapes, especially since he famously suggested to the Toy Story team that they mold that film's story after 48 Hrs. and Midnight Run.

This wasn't a style of cinematic storytelling that Katzenberg had ever been able to delve into at Walt Disney Animation Studios, which opted for more traditional stories. Taking cues from those "Road To..." movies reflected how the earliest DreamWorks motion pictures were determined not to regurgitate what Disney had done. Even with the desire to distance itself from the Mouse House, though, former Disney Animation head and current DreamWorks head Jeffrey Katzenberg did bring over two key figures from The Lion King to work on El Dorado, Elton John, to whom Disney owes some of its success and Tim Rice. Now, Katzenberg wanted the duo to work that same magic on the soundtrack for The Road To El Dorado.

A distinctive element of The Road to El Dorado at this stage of production was that it would have been PG-13. While DreamWorks was playing things edgier than 90s Disney and Pixar fare with its PG-rated titles like Antz and The Prince of Egypt, a PG-13 animated film in this era would have been a truly bold gambit. Katzenberg’s regime at DreamWorks wanted to keep pushing the envelope and yearned to offer something new compared to Disney’s default projects. Eventually, though, this PG-13 rating was toned down to a PG moniker by mellowing out romantic scenes and redesigning the clothing worn by Chel. This sudden shift from being something for teenagers to aiming for a classical family audience was one of many awkward changes plaguing the production of The Road to El Dorado as it barreled towards its initial late 1999 release date.

With that date, DreamWorks would have a more immediate follow-up to its 1998 features like Egypt and Antz while giving some breathing room for its 2000 motion picture, Chicken Run. However, chaos soon gripped the project. David Silverman, one of the original directors of the feature, left El Dorado in 1998 and Finn departed soon after. Silverman and Finn would both maintain credits on the final film as "additional sequences" directors, but that was the only way they'd get any credit for laboring on the project. With these two gone, Amblimation veteran Eric "Bibo" Bergeron and Disney animator Don Paul took over the reins as directors. Nicole LaPorte's excellent book The Men Who Would Be King: An Almost Epic Tale of Moguls, Movies, and a Company Called DreamWorks recalls that, even when these two took over, The Road to El Dorado remained a creative nightmare to get right. Making an old-school buddy comedy for families with this story was an enormously difficult task.

Close

What Sealed the Fate of ‘The Road to El Dorado’

Image Via Dreamworks

The problems with The Road to El Dorado even extended to its release date, which ensured that the film would be dropped on the final weekend of March 2000. Today, animated movies for families debut in March all the time, including DreamWorks Animation titles like How to Train Your Dragon and The Boss Baby. Back in 2000, it was a way more uncommon approach. This kind of date did not necessarily signal a lot of confidence from DreamWorks in the final product and was a sour final note for this warbly production to hit. All that effort for this feature, and it wasn't even given the most prestigious release date possible.

That effort also included Jeffrey Katzenberg becoming such a pronounced creative influence on the final film that he became an uncredited director of the movie. Katzenberg is a producer and a famous studio head, but he is not necessarily someone found in the trenches directing motion pictures. Yet he had enough of a creative fingerprint on the project that he earned the title of director, albeit in an uncredited fashion. However, not even Katzenberg taking on such an active creative role in The Road to El Dorado, could save it at the box office. This title tanked tremendously hard, only making $76 million worldwide despite a $95 million budget,.

The creative tug-of-war that had defined the creation of The Road to El Dorado reverberated throughout its initial critical reception, particularly regarding whether it was family-friendly enough for younger audiences. Even after DreamWorks Animation toned done the movie for a PG rating, The Road to El Dorado still inspired think pieces from outlets like Entertainment Weekly questioning its appropriateness for children. All that constant uncertainty over who The Road to El Dorado should be aimed at had resulted in a movie that struggled to communicate exactly that. In the wake of all this turmoil, Katzenberg lashed out at figures closely tied to the movie. LaPorte’s The Men Who Would Be King alleges that this DreamWorks head was especially rageful towards John and Rice and blamed much of El Dorado’s failure on his perception that their songs missed the mark.

In hindsight, the struggles with The Road to El Dorado speak to what happens when you start a movie without a clear vision in mind. This was a motion picture plagued from the start by insecurity over what it wanted to be. Directors, tones, and visual concepts all came and went quite quickly throughout this motion picture’s troubled history. In the end, The Road to El Dorado did become an underrated cult classic for a new generation, with its jagged pieces, wry sense of humor, and award-winning soundtrack resonating with many viewers. However, its production and box office fate still function as cautionary tales for future animated blockbusters. Have confidence in your creativity and artists, lest you experience the box office turmoil of The Road to El Dorado.

The Road to El Dorado is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch Here