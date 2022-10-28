Across his career, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has played many memorably witty and intimidating characters. Given his physique, size, and background in wrestling, most characters played by Johnson are more than capable of handling themselves in a fight.

But which Dwayne Johnson character is the toughest? Which character's punch would hurt the most? Spoiler alert, it's not the Tooth Fairy.

Roadblock - 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation'

Given his natural charisma and charm, Dwayne Johnson has developed a reputation as a franchise saver within Hollywood. He has stepped into both the Fast and Furious sage and Journey 2 The Mysterious Island, taking both franchises in bold, new directions that reignited interest in the series. Given this, the G.I. Joe franchise came calling, hoping Johnson could have the same effect.

While Johnson's character, Roadblock, is an exciting new addition, it, unfortunately, wasn't enough to draw fans back to the franchise. Still, though, Roadblock was an intimidating character who certainly packed a punch.

John Hartley - 'Red Notice'

Red Notice was an unparalleled success for Netflix, going on to become the streamer's most-watched original film ever. Uniting three of the most popular actors in Hollywood got audiences' attention, and seeing Johnson's John Hartley face off against Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is a lot of fun.

Of course, Hartley would not have been able to become an Interpol agent if he couldn't handle himself in a fight. The muscular agent engages in a number of fight scenes, coming out on top more times than not.

Will Sawyer - 'Skyscraper'

Before Red Notice, Johnson worked with director Rawson Marshall Thurber on Skyscraper, a film that attempted to recapture the adrenaline-pumping magic of Die Hard. Johnson played Will Sawyer, a former hostage rescue team leader who, after losing his leg on the job, becomes a security expert tasked with assessing the safety of the world's tallest building.

When his family is taken hostage and the building is set ablaze, however, he will fight with everything he has to rescue his family. He may have spent years away from combat, but believe us when we say he certainly hasn't lost his edge.

Bob Stone - 'Central Intelligence'

Image via New Line Cinema

Bob Stone is a mountain of a man sculpted by a hatred of bullies and a desire to do the right thing. After being bullied relentlessly in high school, Bob reappears in the life of Calvin (Kevin Hart), the only high school student ever to show him kindness.

Central Intelligence focuses mostly on the natural chemistry between real-life friends Hart and Johnson, but we're also given a healthy number of fight scenes in which Bob dispatches bullies and villains with ease. Don't judge him by the fanny pack; Bob Stone means business.

Frank Wolff - 'Jungle Cruise'

Image via Disney

Even when he's playing a lovable riverboat captain, Dwayne Johnson is still pretty handy in a fight. Of course, his immortality helps with that. In Jungle Cruise, the movie based on the popular Disneyland attraction, Johnson plays Frank Wolff; a riverboat captain hired to help Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) track down the Tears of the Moon.

​​​​​​​Given that he's tamed a leopard and bares the brunt of an immortal curse, there are a lot of reasons not to fight Frank Wolff. Arguably though, his terrible jokes will hurt you more than anything else.

Hobbs - 'The Fast and Furious Saga'

Image via Universal Pictures

Going toe-to-toe with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), and Brixton (Idris Elba) is no mean feat, yet Hobbs has taken them all on and lived to tell the tale. Armed with nothing but his wits and an incredible goatee, it seems there is literally no fight that Hobbs cannot win.

His real-life feud with Diesel means Hobbs will no longer appear in the mainstream Fast and Furious films, but thankfully it seems Hobbs will live on fighting alongside Shaw in the spin-off series Hobbs and Shaw, which will soon be getting a sequel. Perhaps the sequel will finally find an enemy immune to Hobbs' powerful punches.

Hercules - 'Hercules'

We've moved beyond Dwayne Johnson's human characters now, and instead, we're moving full steam ahead into the many Godly characters he has played over the years. Hercules may not have set the box office alight, but the brutal fight scenes are up there with some of the most demanding Johnson has ever endured.

The decision to pit Hercules against a tyrannical warlord was clever, as no mortal man could have stood in the way of Johnson's titular character. Being punched by a God? No, thank you.

Maui - 'Moana'

Maui is perhaps the most fun character Dwayne Johnson has ever played. The demigod shapeshifts, flexes, and even sings songs about his many incredible exploits. A quick word of warning, though, if you watch Moana, 'You're Welcome' will be stuck in your head for the foreseeable future.

Though Moana is a children's film, Maui is easily one of the strongest characters Johnson has ever played. His arms are so large they barely fit on the screen, and even though he's animated, we're sure that a punch from Maui would be deadly. We'll take Maui's singing over his punching any day; thank you.​​​​​​​

Smolder Bravestone - 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

Image via Sony Pictures

What do we expect from videogame avatars? We want them to be strong, capable, brave and relatable. Thankfully in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Doctor Smolder Bravestone ticks all of those boxes. The avatar is capable of launching his enemies into the air, jumping great heights, and dropping a smolder that makes women go weak at the knees.

His punches in the Jumanji franchise are essentially a death sentence for those on the receiving end, and if it wasn't for a certain DC antihero Doctor Bravestone would surely top this list. Sorry Doctor, you'll have to settle for second place this time.

Black Adam - 'Black Adam'

Image via Warner Bros.

Johnson promised us that Black Adam would change the status of the DCEU forever, and it seems he was right. The movie pulled in 67 million dollars from its opening weekend and was applauded by fans for introducing so many new, intriguing characters and bringing a beloved character back in the post-credits scene. Black Adam is easily the strongest character Johnson has ever played.

Armed with lightning powers, super speed, and unbelievable strength, Black Adam can send people hurtling into the sky with a single punch. The antihero kills without concern, fueled by his rage and seemingly unstoppable powers. Black Adam will undoubtedly have a huge future in the DCEU as it moves forward, and we cannot wait to see what he does next.

