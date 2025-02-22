The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown on Friday evening and kicked it off with a big announcement before the whole night took a really weird turn. Live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, The Final Boss confirmed that WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans next year. However, what followed was a truly strange, eerie, and lengthy exchange with the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion that has left fans speculating about what’s next for both men.

After announcing WrestleMania 42's location, The Rock called out Cody, kicking off a very long and winding promo. Initially, he praised The American Nightmare, claiming they had become "great friends" over the past year and even mentioning that their mothers had also grown close. He then made an unusual offer, saying that he wanted Cody to be "his champion." Cody reminded The Rock that he already was the champion, but Rock continued,

insisting that he could take him to new heights and “make all of Cody’s dreams come true.” The Rock stressed that he wanted Rhodes to be his champion, his brother, his ally. However, the tone soon shifted as The Rock revisited last year’s road to WrestleMania 40 when he had intended to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, only for Rhodes to disrupt those plans.

He reminded Cody that the champion had slapped The Rock across the face in public, something The Rock hadn't forgotten, but he then indicated that moment proved that Cody had some special sauce, but he then delivered a dark and ominous threat:

"I don’t want your title. I want your soul."

What Will Happen Between Cody Rhodes and The Rock?

While many assumed The Rock was setting up a title match for WrestleMania 41, he clarified that he wasn’t interested in the championship itself — just something much deeper. He gave Rhodes until Elimination Chamber: Toronto on 1 March to make a decision, all but guaranteeing that The Rock will be present at the upcoming premium live event. The cryptic nature of the segment left fans bewildered, with speculation now rife about WWE’s plans for WrestleMania.

It does seem as if The Rock is trying to recapture the famous storyline between Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, and himself from 1998 and 1999 when The Rock was handpicked as "the face of the company" against the rebellious Rattlesnake. But whether Cody takes the bait and turns heel remains to be seen.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto takes place on March 1.