Watch: The Rock Delivers a Plea for Compassionate Leadership in America

Lots of fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have long called for the football player-turned-pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood A-lister to run for President of the United States of America. Those fans might be encouraged by The Rock’s latest video message on Instagram. Though Johnson stops short of calling out President Donald Trump — or anyone, really, since he doesn’t use names at all — he’s clearly unhappy with the lack of what he calls “compassionate leadership” at this pivotal moment in America.

But while Johnson’s decision to speak out about #BlackLivesMatter — including the ongoing protests taking place in every U.S. state, and the mobilization of militarized police, National Guard, and the military itself — is commendable, his message is less clear. He seems to hit all the talking points for the #BlackLivesMatter movement, but in the same breath he says that “All lives matter.” While at its most basic definition, obviously that rings true, and The Rock says as much, but the phrase, at best, undercuts the meaning of the movement and, at worst, has been co-opted by the alt-right. The Rock then goes on to mention both the peaceful protestors and the “looters, criminals” in another breath. It’s all a little strange, as if he’s sometimes reading a prepared speech and sometimes speaking from the heart, all while being conscious of trying not to offend either side … but this approach ends up not really supporting anyone either. Your mileage may vary.

Johnson has been relatively quiet during the #BlackLivesMatter protests, save for a couple of posts on Instagram:

Last night he broke his silence and delivered an eight-minute speech addressing America’s current lack of compassionate leadership, the protests themselves, and the need to “normalize equality.” Check it out below: