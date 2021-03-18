I'm a bit of a fanboy when it comes to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and I'm not ashamed to admit it. It's part hometown pride, part personal connection, and partly the fact that the man makes some mighty entertaining movies. So when an opportunity to check out The Rock's new energy drink brand, as part of a collaboration with Xbox, came through my inbox, of course I was going to check it out. I mean, I'm the same person who rocked The Rock Clock for a while (until getting up at 4:45am started to get, well, tiring.) It'd be crazier not to say yes to The Rock x Xbox team-up, right?

My Twitch chat thought so, too. Or at least they were just as curious as I was when a 60lb crate showed up on my front doorstep (bless that FedEx man). Much like you have to say "Yes, sir!" when The Rock asks you a question, you simply have to do a livestream unboxing when presented with a 60lb mystery crate. You can check out the unboxing on my Twitch channel should you choose to do so, though I should warn you that, despite my moniker, I'm not a doctor. (I do, however, hold very real degrees in biological and brewing sciences, if that does anything for you.) Moving on!

That mystery crate, decked out in the eye-catching ZOA brand art and the familiar Xbox logo, held a treasure trove of goodies, including a custom ZOA x Xbox branded mini-fridge, a pair of iconic The Rock sunglasses to rock, a custom-skinned Xbox controller, and more. Of course, it came stocked with a sampling of the new energy drink itself: Wild Orange, Pineapple and Cocount, Lemon Lime, Super Berry, and Original. Having tried the Super Berry, Pineapple and Coconut, and Original so far*, they're all quite good, go down easy, and don't have that "rocket fuel" taste that some energy drinks seem to be proud of. (*I've had one a day. These things pack 160mg of caffeine each, which is comparable to other canned and powdered energy drinks but way more than a couple cups of coffee or tea. If you're not used to energy drinks, take it easy with not just these but any brand, and remember to stay hydrated with actual water.)

The Rock's bigger-than-life persona makes for a good match to an energy drink brand aimed at gamers and everyday warriors in an already crowded market. But fair warning, you shouldn't take any marketing message to heart just because some rando on the internet writes about it or because a famous person tells you to. Try them out for yourself, do your research, be smart about it, and keep track of your health and well-being above all else. And with that being said, if you'd like to get in on the ZOA action and win a similar prize pack for yourself, check out the details in the follow press release (after The Rock's promo video) to see how you can do just that:

See Goldenboy Game Up with The Rock and ZOA – you can Buy Now at zoaenergy.com/xbox

Two entertainment titans are partnering together once again: Xbox and Dwayne Johnson, and this time Johnson brought company. In a video today, he introduced the healthy warrior energy drink, ZOA Energy, which is available for purchase now at zoaenergy.com in North America, to the Xbox community.

Celebrating the launch of ZOA Energy, Johnson shares a peek to the gaming community of his pre-workout routine perfectly powered up by ZOA. As he moves through his warm-ups, we hear the narration stylings of Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez—the industry’s best hype man. In the video, Dwayne powers up and boosts his stats with a refreshing can of ZOA Energy pulled from a custom Xbox Series X ZOA mini-fridge. He shows gamers all around the focal point of his healthy, positive life—ZOA.

Image via The Rock, ZOA, Xbox

Fans have the chance to win their very-own customized ZOA Xbox Package that includes a custom Xbox Series X ZOA mini-fridge fully stocked with ZOA Energy products, a custom ZOA Xbox wireless controller and other fun surprises through Microsoft Rewards beginning next week on March 25th. The ZOA branded mini fridge matches the outer design of the Xbox Series X. Fans only need to redeem their Microsoft Rewards points for an entry into the sweepstakes, which can be done directly on an Xbox console or at www.microsoft.com/en-us/rewards/xbox/zoa-sweepstakes. Microsoft Rewards is a free program that rewards fans for playing their favorite games, accessing special offers and more.

Sweepstakes ends June 1, 2021. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. See Official Rules for details including alternate method of entry.

Founded by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman, ZOA is the re-imagined healthy energy drink packed with a unique mix of vitamins and superfoods—perfect for Everyday Warriors, who always find the time and energy to do what they love, whether that’s playing Xbox, putting in a Rock-worthy work out, or both!

Players can get their head in the game with ZOA’s blend of green tea and green unroasted coffee for sustained energy and superfood ingredients like c­­­­amu camu and acerola.

For more information on ZOA Energy or to try a can for yourself, visit zoaenergy.com. To check out the ZOA Xbox video, visit here. And to redeem Microsoft Rewards for a chance to win the custom Xbox Series X ZOA mini fridge starting March 25th, visit www.microsoft.com/en-us/rewards/xbox/zoa-sweepstakes.

