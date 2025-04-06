David Oyelowo is still determined to take to the skies in The Return of the Rocketeer, a sequel to the 1991 cult classic The Rocketeer. First announced in 2021, the film is to be produced by, and possibly star, Oyelowo, and is to center around a retired member of the Tuskegee Airmen who takes up the high-flying mantle of the Rocketeer. Oyelowo spoke about the project with Collider's Christina Radish while promoting his new Apple TV+ series, Government Cheese.

Says Oyelowo of the long-in-development sequel:

"I’m definitely still trying to get it done, especially when you see what’s happening to the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen as it pertains to what’s going on in the country politically at the moment. To get that film made is definitely something I’m very, very focused on. One of the hardest things with any project you’re developing is when there’s regime change, which has definitely been the case at Disney. So, the question is whether the folks who are now in leadership at Disney feel the same way about The Rocketeer as those who were there before them. Indications currently suggest that it is not a priority, in the way that it was before. But I’m banging, kicking, scraping, and screaming on every door that will have me, to try to get that made. That seems to be my lot in life, when it comes to getting things made. Bass Reeves was 9-10 years. Selma was seven years. [Government Cheese] took six years. But tenacity is the key and these stories I really believe in, I tend not to give up on. The Return of the Rocketeer, as our project is called, is something that I’m still very focused on."

The Return of the Rocketeer is to be produced by Oyelowo and his wife and producing partner Jessica Oyelowo, Blake Griffin, and Ryan Kalil’s Mortal Media. The script is by Ed Ricourt (Now You See Me).

Who Is 'The Rocketeer'?