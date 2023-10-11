This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Disney's moving forward with their reboot of their '90s steampunk superhero story The Rocketeer, and it looks like the project has landed a writer after losing director J.D. DIllard last year. According to The Wrap, Sylvie's Love writer-director Eugene Ashe will serve as writer on the project, which stars and is being executive produced by David Oyelowo as part of his first-look deal with the company.