Prep your costumes, set a date, and gather your friends for a midnight screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show from your very own living room as the iconic movie makes its way to streaming next month. The beloved and bizarre sci-fi musical dances its way onto Hulu on October 1 alongside a fresh wave of titles that also includes Ready or Not and Barbarian. This one’s for all the theater nerds and weirdos out there who want to mix a little bit of music in with their Halloween festivities, as the movie’s Hulu arrival means you can view the cult-classic as it was meant to be enjoyed. Starring Tim Curry (Clue), Barry Bostwick (Spin City), and Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), even if you haven’t seen the movie, now’s the perfect time to be welcomed into the Rocky Horror family.

Based on the 1973 musical theater production, The Rocky Horror Show, the movie centers around Brad (Bostwick) and Janet (Sarandon), a couple who have just tied the knot. That night, while driving through a storm, the pair’s car breaks down, and they see a light (over at the Frankenstein place) coming from a castle in the distance. With no choice, Brad and Janet hoof it over to the ominous home and knock on the front door hoping to use the residents’ telephone. Unfortunately, what they stumble into is something deeply and darkly bizarre as a group of revelers is partying their faces off. Still, the leader of the group, one Mr. Dr. Frank N. Furter (Curry) graciously invites them in to engage in the raucous festivities. Throughout the evening, things get weirder and weirder until Brad and Janet discover that their would-be saviors are actually aliens.

If you’ve never seen the movie, that plot description sounds absolutely bonkers, and if you have seen the movie, you’ll know that there’s no possible way to neatly pack the synopsis of The Rocky Horror Picture Show into a short, clean, and concise paragraph. The off-the-rails movie also features the original musical’s creator, Richard O’Brien, in the role of Riff-raff. O’Brien penned the music, book, and lyrics for the toe-tapping musical that nabbed a Tony Award nomination during its short but sweet Broadway run. Other featured performers include Patricia Quinn (The Lords of Salem) as Magenta, Little Nell (The Killing Fields) as Columbia, legendary rockstar Meat Loaf as Eddie, and others.

The Legacy of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Although the movie was both a flop at the box office and with audiences when it first arrived in cinemas, those with sophistication tapped into the one-of-a-kind movie over the years, turning it into a cult-classic. Like other similar iconic pieces of cinema, including Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, there are still screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show where audiences are encouraged to dress up and talk back to the movie.

With the Halloween season upon us, you’re almost certain to see a local screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show near you, but if you can’t make it, be sure to bring the party to your living room when the movie begins streaming on Hulu on October 1.

