You would be forgiven for missing this introspective, dreamy gem of an indie rom-com that somehow slipped under the radar - and here we explain why this isn't one to miss (again). With its all-star cast including Jeremy Strong, Katie Holmes, Dianna Agron, and Anna Paquin, The Romantics, directed by Galt Niederhoffer, has a bittersweet take on the trials of love within a tight-knit friendship group. With beautiful shots of nature, a love triangle (and a quadrangle), and a wedding on the brink of collapse, the film offers enough thought-provoking drama to keep you satisfied. What is most notable, however, about the movie is its exploration of love - the messy forms it can take, whether there ever is a clear answer, and seemingly, a modern take on Jane Austen's famous novel's sense vs. sensibility debate. Poignantly conceived, this movie's quiet contemplation will stay with you for a while after viewing.

Based on a book, The Romantics is sure not to disappoint, sharing this in common with other movie adaptations from romantic books which transitioned successfully. As the screenplay was written by the author of the book, Galt Niederhoffer, who also directed the film, he likely had more creative influence to keep it true to its original vision of romantic entanglement and unraveling drama.

What Is 'The Romantics' About?

Known as "the romantics", the movie follows the members of a messy friendship group at the wedding of two of its members. We are introduced to Katie Holmes' character Laura, who has accepted the role of maid-of-honor to her former close friend Lila (Anna Paquin) who is now marrying her ex-boyfriend Tom (played by Josh Duhamel, who is no stranger to wedding movies). Laura has been unable to move on from Tom romantically, and considering that there previously was an overlap in his relationship between her and her best friend Lila, it is expected that she will have unresolved feelings that bubble up at the wedding, threatening to destroy everything.

Whilst this is developing, the other friends, the rest of "the romantics", have a wild drunken night on the eve before the wedding, and start to initiate a partner swap - unknown to the other partners. Weesie (Rebecca Lawrence Levy) is to marry Jake (Adam Brody) and at the height of the night's antics, runs outside naked with Pete (Jeremy Strong) for a dare. Meanwhile, Weesie and Pete's partners Jake and Tripler (Malin Åkerman) end up kissing after a night of dancing, drug-taking, and intimate conversation. This quadrangle of overlapping love and desire mirrors the confusing feelings of the central three, and the dilemma that ensues.

This kaleidoscopic portrayal of love and relationships highlights that love isn't straightforward, and monogamous relationships can easily be dissolved when principles are abandoned. Whilst the four friends' escapades may not have long-lasting consequences, the questions that open up after they partake in these activities highlight the fragility of romantic ties. Furthermore, the torturous triangle between Lila, Laura, and Tom emphasizes that feelings will never fit into a neat box.

'The Romantics' Delves Into the Complexities of Love

Tom, therefore, is faced with an impending choice between the practical and tightly-controlled Lila, who has given his life stability and certainty, or the passionate and emotional Laura, who once gave him excitement and fireworks. Thus, the choice between sense, and sensibility. In the midst of his indecision, he decides to continue with the wedding but also sleeps with Laura the night before. His inability to choose (or at least, insisting that he wants the calmness of Lila whilst pining after Laura) reflects the impossible nature of the predicament.

Neither is it clear to the audience which is the "right" choice; he seems to lack an emotional connection with Lila but is tormented by his emotional experiences with Laura. He claims to love both, but clearly, there is something unhealthy about each relationship, reinforcing that even when it is detrimental, we cannot choose whom we care for. Clearly, the course of true love never does run smoothly, as reflected by many of the highest-grossing romantic movies of all time. The tumultuous and messy events in The Romantics sum this up perfectly.

Nature Reflects the Plot of 'The Romantics'

The film employs a natural aesthetic - the use of random camera movement, Maine coastal scenes, and quiet moments without music all contribute to the pared-down approach. This is reinforced by the painfully awkward toasts at the rehearsal dinner, which are amusing but barely watchable due to these toasters' faux pas and how cringingly real these scenes feel. The authenticity of these moments heightens the tension in the film and illuminates the very real, uncomfortable feelings true to human nature.

The authentic elements of The Romantics serve to reflect how little sway we have over whom we love - and what happens along the way. The atmosphere throughout is calm on the surface, with a brewing, building intensity underneath. This culminates in a storm at the wedding, which rains down on the wedding guests and Tom and Lila at the altar. The unstoppable force of nature reminds us how little control we have over the fundamental elements of life, and like Tom's love for each woman, romance ebbs and flows, and can change abruptly without prior warning. Furthermore, the wedding is abandoned, and we are left with only Holmes and Duhamel's characters remaining outside, laughing in the rain at the absurdity of the events. Leaving us there, the movie is left open-ended, underscoring that with love there are no clear answers.

What Happens at the End of 'The Romantics'?

At the climax, Lila and Laura have an epic showdown, after Laura has admitted to sleeping with Lila's fiancé the night before. This sparks a debate about their complicated situation, and the passion between the two is later emulated by the sudden storm at the movie's close. This fiery culmination of the building drama is a testament to the rocky quality of love, which is not only limited to romantic feelings, as we see the two college friends turned rivals battling it out to work out the knots in their relationship too.

Ending with the aplomb of a cathartic thunderstorm, and an open-ended answer to whether Tom and Lila went through with the marriage (or rather, whom Tom chooses to be with), the film leaves the viewer in a contemplative state and stays with them for a long time afterward, leaving it open to decide what happened to the trio, and also to evaluate what is most important in life when it comes to love.