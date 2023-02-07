Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for The Romantics, its upcoming four-part documentary series about the iconic Bollywood director Yash Chopra. Series director Smriti Mundhra has accomplished a coup of sorts, having united some of the biggest movie stars in the Hindi-language film industry to pay tribute to the late filmmaker. The new trailer features the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar.

The Romantics will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, and in the rarest of rare on-camera appearances, Chopra’s son, Aditya, who took over the family’s Yash Raj Films studio after his death.

SRK, the star of YRF’s latest hit, Pathaan, appears in the new trailer, as he recalls his special relationship with Chopra. SRK had a long creative collaboration with the filmmaker, who was one of the first to take a chance on him when he was starting out in the industry. Over the years, they worked together on films such as Darr, Veer-Zaara, and Chopra’s final movie as director, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In fact, the song “Tere Liye” from the epic romance Veer-Zaara plays in the background at the start of the new trailer, making way for SRK, who says that his mentor's films featured "lovely, beautiful women and men, talking romance and poetry.”

Image via Netflix

Johar, one of Bollywood’s most prominent filmmakers, recalls his childhood fascination with Chopra’s movies, and says, “I just became obsessed with watching his films. And I felt that, 'Who is this man, who is constantly responsible for mesmerizing me as a child?’” Over old stills of Chopra, and snippets from his films, Kaif shows up to talk specifically about how he portrayed women on screen. She says, “The way that he portrayed his heroines was so dignified, and graceful, and layered.”

But despite the show’s title — and, indeed, a significant portion of Chopra’s filmography — he wasn’t only known for his romantic movies. The legendary Bachchan alludes to this when he talks about the creative whiplash he experienced when he and Chopra began filming the musical drama Kabhi Kabhie just 15 days after wrapping the crime epic Deewaar. “Suddenly, to shift to an environment which is full of flowers and mountains and snow… But the ease with which he just adapted to that was quite remarkable,” says Bachchan, arguably the greatest movie star Bollywood has ever produced.

Chopra made his debut as director in 1959, with the film Dhool Ka Phool. He died in 2012, while his last film was still in production. His studio YRF is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, which began with a bang thanks to the massive success of Pathaan. The Romantics will be released on Netflix on February 14. You can watch the new trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.