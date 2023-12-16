This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture The highly-anticipated sixth season of The Rookie has finished filming it's 100th episode.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley believes it may be the best episode yet of the Nathan Fillion-led series.

The Rookie Season 6 will premiere on February 20, 2024.

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley shared some terrific news with fans via his X account today, revealing that not only were cameras up and rolling for the show’s highly-anticipated sixth season but that the best is yet to come. Posting a shot of a clapperboard the ABC crime drama’s showrunner wrote, “That’s a wrap on Episode 100. The most fun I’ve ever had on set making, quite possible, the best Rookie episode ever. Can’t wait for everyone to see it in the New Year.”

This marks a milestone update for the cast, crew, and fans of The Rookie as, like many other titles, the now resolved writers’ and actors’ strike greatly hindered the production’s creative process. While previous seasons have dropped their debut episodes in the fall, this time around, The Rookie is eyeing February 2024 for a comeback. As for how many episodes Hawley and the rest of his team are planning, that’s still up in the air. Over the last few seasons, the numbers had varied from 16 to 22, meaning that Season 6 will likely fall somewhere in between.

What Is 'The Rookie' Season 6 About?

As for what’s to come for the Nathan Fillion-led series, the sixth season, seeing as how the last episode of Season 5 was left on a cliffhanger, the writers will hopefully wrap that one up for us. In the climactic Season 5 finale, Aaron (Tru Valentino) catches a bullet and is rushed to the hospital before slipping into a coma. We can hopefully expect the first episode to pick up from here. Meanwhile, a slew of side stories were kicking off during the last installment, with Lucy (Melisssa O’Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) finally allowing their romance to blossom into a full-on dating situation. Meanwhile, things have come full circle as Fillion’s Nolan is training his very first rookie, Celina (Lisseth Chavez).

The Rookie Season 6 premieres on February 20, 2024. The first five seasons can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

