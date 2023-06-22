In 2018, ABC premiered the Nathan Fillion cop drama, The Rookie. The series stars Fillion as John Nolan, a middle-aged divorced parent who decided to join the Los Angeles Police Department. Being the oldest recruit in the history of the LAPD, Nolan must prove to his doubters that he is worthy of being a police officer.

Having now run for 99 episodes with an additional season on the way, The Rookie has entertained audiences with interesting patrols and wonderful characters. Fans of the show have shared their opinions of the show on IMDb and have ranked their favorite episodes of the series.

9 "The Q Word" - S.2 Ep.19

IMDb Rating: 8.5

As officers John Nolan, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.) approach the end of their rookie year, they find the pressure to be perfect overwhelming. Also, one of their fellow rookie officers is involved in a shooting, which leads the team to discover some unsettling evidence.

The 19th episode of season two, "The Q Word" was filled with action and a huge twist that the man who was acting as a mentor to Nolan was a dirty cop. The episode was followed by the season finale, which provided the audience with closure to the events of this episode.

8 "Standoff" - S.1 Ep.9

IMDb Rating: 8.5

After discovering his wife Isabel shot, Officer Bradford (Eric Winter) begins his search to find whoever is responsible. After being attacked in his home, Officer Nolan must protect himself and hide the truth of his and Officer Chen's relationship outside of work.

After the previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, "Standoff" followed the aftermath of Officer Nolan's home invasion while also featuring a storyline where Tim Bradford, with the help of other officers, hunts down the person who shot his wife. Parts of the episode verged on melodramatic, but the intensity more than made up for it in the audience's eyes.

7 "Manhunt" - S.1 Ep.15

IMDb Rating: 8.5

After a prison bus crashes, several prisoners suffer severe injuries while others flee to the streets of Los Angeles. The LAPD sets out to find the convicts, with Nolan taking the opportunity to impress FBI negotiator, Jessica Russo (Sarah Shahi). After an encounter with one of the escaped prisoners, Jackson West begins to question whether or not his father has been as good of a cop as he's been letting on.

Filled with both action and laughs, "Manhunt" proved to be one of the strongest episodes in The Rookie's first season. The episode also featured the first appearance of Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave), a man incarcerated for multiple violent felonies. The episode also introduced Shahi's Jessica Russo, who had a multi-episode arc.

6 "Clean Cut" S.2 Ep.8

IMDb Rating: 8.5

On his birthday, Nolan is called to guard a crime scene in a law office. While waiting, the person responsible for cleaning crime scenes, Ellroy Basso (Alan Tudyk) arrives and the two become fast friends. After pulling over a driver, Officer West (Titus Makin Jr.) is exposed to drugs in the car.

Reuniting frequent collaborators, Fillion and Tudyk, this episode provided audiences with plenty of laughs combined with moments of peril. The episode's main plot, combined with each subplot, leads to an entertaining episode for fans of Firefly or The Rookie in general.

5 "The Dark Side" - S.2 Ep.10

IMDb Rating: 8.6

In "The Dark Side", Officer Nolan is tasked with escorting a notorious serial killer, Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching). Lucy Chen meets who she thinks is the perfect man, but soon discovers he is hiding a big secret. Angela Lopez worries about Wesley's well-being.

The first part of a two-part story, "The Dark Side" enamored audiences with Dyer, an evil and genius serial killer who Officer Nolan begrudgingly protects. A seemingly unrelated subplot of the episode in which Lucy meets a handsome and nice man is ultimately revealed to be directly related to the Dyer, thus making her even more dangerous.

4 "Day of Death" - S.2 Ep.11

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Officer Nolan and the LAPD search for Officer Chen after her abduction. With nowhere else to turn, Nolan has to confront Rosalind Dyer to find out what she knows and who she is working with. Alone and struggling for oxygen, Lucy fights to stay alive.

Following the events of the previous episodes, "Day of Death" provided audiences with a satisfying conclusion to "The Dark Side". The episode concludes with Nolan telling Dyer that she has no more secrets, to which she tells him that she has one last secret about Nolan's friend, Detective Armstrong (Harold Perrineau), but Nolan does not believe her and leaves.

3 "Time of Death" - S.1 Ep.8

IMDb Rating: 8.6

After being called to a robbery in progress, Nolan and Officer Bishop (Afton Williamson) pursue the two suspects. In the pursuit, Nolan fatally shoots one of the robbers in self-defense, which triggers an Internal Affair investigation.

Following the fatal shooting of a suspect, "Time of Death" takes a grounded approach to how it dealt with an officer-involved shooting. Much of the episode also showed Nolan dealing with the consequences of his actions, both emotionally and physically.

2 "Under Siege" - S.5 Ep.22

IMDb Rating: 9

While on a call, officers Thorsen (Tru Valentino) and Juarez are ambushed by masked assailants. After being found by their fellow officers, the Mid-Wilshire Division hunt down the masked criminals but soon find that they are being hunted too.

An intense episode from start to finish, "Under Siege" gave audiences an episode that was frightening and action-packed. With the officers having to solve riddles to try and find their suspects, the episode took a fresh approach while also handling the potential loss of two of their young officers incredibly well.

1 "Greenlight" - S.1 Ep.16

IMDb Rating: 9.1

In the 16th episode of the first season, Officers Chen and Bradford pull over celebrity Mario Lopez, who tries to talk his way out of a police ticket. Also, John Nolan finds himself hunted down by a gang after arresting one of their gang members.

"Greenlight" was a large step forward in The Rookie's first season, with a fun cold open and a heart-wrenching conclusion. This episode impacted the final half of the first season, with the events of this episode having great ramifications for the rest of the series.

