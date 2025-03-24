There has been much to enjoy about The Rookie Season 7, and the way the show has progressed so far. One silent rivalry is set to become quite mainstream, as Rodge (Zander Hawley), the musician who writes and records a song called Daddy Cop with his band, inspired by Nathan Fillion's John Nolan, begins dating Nolan's former rookie, Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez). Sometime in Season 5, Rodge, who was unnamed at the time, debuted the song, Daddy Cop, to Nolan's disapproval. The Rookie Season 7, Episode 10, "Chaos Agent," confirmed Rodge and Celina's relationship, which means Nolan will likely cross paths with the musician more often now. So, how'd this relationship come to be?

Alexi Hawley serves as the showrunner for The Rookie, and Chavez reveals that the showrunner was responsible for the idea of a Celina-Rodge relationship. Hawley hoped Nolan's slow discovery of Rodge's identity would be funny, Chavez reveals, as the actress praises her co-star's musical talents and how the episode was crafted. Speaking to Screen Rant, Chavez says:

"Alexi Hawley, who is the creator of the show, pitched the idea to me before we started shooting the season. He was like, "How funny would it be if you're dating John Nolan's garage band nemesis, and he doesn't know who he is until finally it clicks?""

"I'm like, "That would be hilarious." So I'm happy that it all happened," Chavez adds later on in the conversation. "It tells a good story. He was amazing to work with. He's an extremely talented musician, and we worked so hard via Zoom going over the material so he would feel confident. It was an overall great experience." Part of the subplot for Rodge's unveiling involved the musician being attacked by an inmate who he had written a song about. While Nolan might not like the musician, Rodge seems to have found love in the eyes of other officers within the precinct, and it would be interesting to see how their relationship develops.

We Might Be Seeing More Of Rodge