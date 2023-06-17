Following John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department, The Rookie has introduced audiences to countless interesting characters, but none more interesting than the show's lead ensemble. Having run for five seasons, the show has introduced plenty of unique and diverse lead characters.

Whether it be the straight-laced Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) or the social media-obsessed Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino), there are plenty of great series regulars, but not all may be likable. Some characters that were introduced early in the series may have been brash or unlikeable, but over time have softened in audiences' eyes. With the show being renewed for a sixth season, here are the best lead characters so far.

10 Bailey Nune

A firefighter in Los Angeles, Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) can seemingly do it all. In addition to serving as a firefighter, Nune is also a reserve in the Army National Guard and teaches capoeira, a dance fighting discipline. Nune first meets John Nolan after she's locked out of the house where she's dog-sitting and Nolan gives her the neighbor's spare key. Following that, the two begin dating and become an inseparable pair.

While a fun addition to the series, Nune oftentimes comes off to audiences as too perfect. It's common for characters in TV shows to have flaws, but Bailey's flaw is that she's seemingly too perfect. Despite that, her and Nolan's relationship is strong, with the two supporting one another throughout the stresses of their professions and coming to each other's aid in moments of peril.

9 Wesley Evers

The son of wealthy parents, Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) spent his early law career as a defense attorney and often found himself representing clients who were arrested by the Mid-Wilshire Division of the LAPD. After marrying Detective Angela Lopez and having a child together, Evers switches sides, becoming the Assistant District Attorney.

Originally introduced as a Defense Attorney, Evers was often an antagonizing force. In his relationship with Detective Lopez, Evers is often apprehensive of risk but is also protective of his family, which has occasionally led to him ending up in worse situations.

8 Aaron Thorsen

The child of a famous rapper, Aaron Thorsen joined the LAPD after serving prison time for a murder that he was later acquitted of. Having to sue to get into the academy, Thorsen was met with apprehension upon joining the Mid-Wilshire Division. Despite the initial apprehension, Thorsen succeeded through his training and was promoted to Police Officer II.

A relatively recent addition to the LAPD, Thorsen's introduction as a potential murderer was incredibly interesting. Despite his heart and strong relationships with several of his comrades, Thorsen's former life as a wealthy influencer occasionally sets him apart from his peers. Due to his time being incarcerated, Thorsen has a sense of care for those he has to confront as an officer of the law, which sets him apart from his fellow officers.

7 Nyla Harper

After spending years working as an undercover cop, Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) joins the LAPD to be closer to her daughter. Tasked with training John Nolan, Harper takes a colder stance than Nolan's previous supervising officer. After serving as Nolan's training officer, Harper's demeanor softened, and she became more trusting of her fellow officers.

After leaving a career as an undercover cop behind, Harper was often untrusting of others. After working alongside Nolan, Harper opens up more and becomes trusting of her fellow officers as well. Harper also was tasked with training Aaron Thorsen, a person she didn't trust and suspected of murder. Despite that, Harper kept an open mind and was ultimately proven wrong in her assumptions.

6 Wade Grey

The watch commander for the Mid-Wilshire Division of the LAPD, Sgt. Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) oversaw the training of the newest set of rookies. Originally untrusting of John Nolan's capabilities, Grey often threatened to have Nolan tossed out due to Wade's preconceived notions. After admitting his mistake, Wade grew to become a fierce defender of Nolan and the other recruits.

In his introduction, Wade Grey treats Nolan callously and voices his desire to have Nolan tossed out of the LAPD. Despite the rough start, Grey eventually became one of Nolan's biggest supporters and has stood by his officers on several occasions.

5 Jackson West

The child of Percy West (Michael Beach), the Commanding Officer of Internal Affairs, Jackson West (Titus Makin) joined the Los Angeles Police Department as one of the most prepared rookies. Despite his memorization of most penal codes and procedures, Jackson often struggled with high-stress moments on the job. Over time, he grew more comfortable in his role as an officer and made a lasting impact on his peers.

Despite his book smarts, Jackson was fearful of firing his gun early in his career. With the help of his training officer, Jackson overcame those fears and progressed through his training. Toward the end of his training, he was paired with Doug Stanton (Brandon Routh), whose abuse of power and racism nearly get Jackson killed.

4 Lucy Chen

The child of psychologists, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) joined the LAPD and was paired with Training Officer Bradford. Being book smart, much of Bradford's training technique involved putting Chen in high-stress situations to encourage her to grow as an officer. Following her promotion to Police Officer II, Chen's expertise caused her to take on undercover assignments.

Lucy is a smart and adept police officer but has occasionally found herself in times of peril. Despite several life-or-death situations, Chen has overcome her fears and used her experiences to become a better officer.

3 John Nolan

After going through a divorce and moving cross-country, John Nolan decides to join the Los Angeles Police Department. Despite being older than the average recruit, Nolan works hard and wins over his doubters to become an asset to the LAPD. As he progressed in his law enforcement career, Nolan became a Police Union representative and a Training Officer.

John Nolan's biggest strength is his care for others and his belief in the best of people. Nolan has a good heart and has at times gone out of his way to use his construction expertise to improve the neighborhoods he patrols. Despite his good heart, he also shows an understanding that it will take more to help those in need.

2 Angela Lopez

While serving as a training officer, Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) used her leadership skills to help train Jackson West and protect and serve the people of Los Angeles. Later on, Angela is promoted to detective to work alongside Nyla Harper. At the same time, she balances her job as a detective with being a mother to her young child.

Angela Lopez is tough and often blunt when helping to train rookies. Despite that, she is fiercely protective of those close to her and has oftentimes put herself in harm's way to save the ones she cares about. She also cares for the officers she helped train, despite not always showing it.

1 Tim Bradford

After being assigned to train Lucy Chen, Bradford used his unorthodox training technique to help Officer Chen pass her probationary period. After becoming promoted to Sergeant I, Bradford chose to continue riding with Lucy. The two later admit their feelings for one another and begin seeing each other outside of work.

Early in his training of Lucy Chen, Bradford's training techniques were abrasive and insensitive. Through his time with Officer Chen, Bradford became more socially aware and cognitive of the impact of his words. He's still rough around the edges, but his loyalty to his fellow officers and his strong sense of morals have always shown through.

