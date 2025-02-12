The Rookie Season 7 continues to build up a head of steam with crime fighting and romance available to satisfy whatever desires one holds. However, there is an argument to be made that romance has struggled this season, with Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford's (Eric Winter) split at the end of Season 6 robbing us of a beloved union. While John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and his wife, Bailey Nune, played by Jenna Dewan, are currently throwing up some romantic drama of their own at the moment. What has long held the attention of audiences is the possible reconciliation of the Chenford lovebirds, and one of them has had her say.

By the time The Rookie's Valentine's Day episode had aired this past Tuesday, audiences were left wondering if Chenford were back together. Despite their best efforts, Tim and Lucy end up in each other's arms for a night, and there are a number of ways sleeping with an ex could play out. One of them is reconciliation and the mending of broken fences, romantically. Tim and Lucy have remained friends despite their split, managing to keep their hands away from each other so far. Speaking to Screen Rant, O'Neil was asked if Lucy thinks that Tim wants to reconcile romantically. The actress responds, saying, "I think that that's not what's important to her. A lot of what I inform Lucy's stuff [with] has to do with her in-story emotional intelligence." Adding, "We know that Lucy's got a frigging degree in psychology. She’s spent a lot of time thinking about these things and analyzing herself as well. And I think a person's intention matters less than their actions, so whether or not he wants to reconcile is besides the point."

The breakup of Chenford was ultimately a decision made by Tim, with the officer taking responsibility for not being able to continue. Tim has his personal struggles to work through, and it seems like he is ready to put in the required mileage. Lucy can't force the process, and O'Neil reveals that the officer would love a bit of accountability from Tim, saying, "Is he going to do what needs to be done to do that? Is he going to have the conversation? Is he going to take accountability for what happened? I think that's important for her. In that moment in the hotel, I mean, I think that's a part of why she says, “We shouldn't.” She knows that look, she's very familiar with that look, and she's like, “No.”

Lucy Won't Mind a Reconciliation, But Tim Must Drive It