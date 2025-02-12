The Rookie Season 7 threw up a unexpected scene for fans of the beloved couple, Chenford. Having been invited to a charity gala by Lt. Grey, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) retire to a shared room where what began as a "shirtless triage" leads to more, as the magnetic pull between them couldn't be resisted. Having ended their relationship at the end of last season, this latest action between the pair is capable of making the waters murky and sowing confusion. Speaking in an interview with ScreenRant, O'Neil was asked about the potential consequences of Chenford's actions.

"It's going to be interesting to see the consequences of this action that they've taken," the actress explains. "How it affects them in their frequently path-crossing spaces at work, and how they'll navigate that inner tension. I like to think that they probably had a really good time and it's a nice reminder of everything that's sweet about them because they know that all of the other stuff works too." O'Neil is right about Lucy and Tim being a great fit for one another, and it is just not about opposites attracting, there seems to be so much more lying beneath the surface.

Lucy and Tim have continued to work professionally despite their split, and even the reintroduction of a familiar face with shared history on both sides, didn't seem to worry them much. "Actually, everything about them seems to work," O'Neil adds, noting that the Valentine's Day adventure is a willingness for a reconcilliation. "They work well. They're good teammates. They have, obviously, a really beautiful physical connection. When they do talk, it's very open and candid, but what's happening right now is a willingness and a repair that hasn't taken place."

Professionalism and Emotion Don't Mix Very Well As Chenford Might Soon Discover

Image via ABC

Despite the fact that they work well together, and they are professionals. This is a boundary that the pair have never crossed before in the aftermath of their split. Lucy is currently showing her professional evolution in the way she's currently handling Seth Ridley (Patrick Keleher). However, an emotionally charged action like this could very quickly disrupt the balance both have established so far this season, and O'Neil points that out, saying:

"I think it'll be really fun for the audience to see how they navigate the inner tension of the consequences of cracking the seal, what that means for their desire between the two of them, and the fact that they need to be professionals. And not only that they need to, but they can't help themselves but to be professionals. They're both good at their jobs and knowing how to check the personal stuff at the door… or are they?"

How will Lucy and Tim fare after "cracking the seal"? Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET to watch all-new episodes of The Rookie. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.