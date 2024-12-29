The Rookie has utilized a show-within-a-show format for multiple episodes. The series adopts a documentary style with the officers of the Mid-Wilshire division of the Los Angeles Police Department serving as interview subjects for true crime docuseries filmmakers. The gimmick started in Season 3, Episode 7, “True Crime,” and it continued in Season 4 with the episode “Real Crime.” The last time The Rookie used the format was in Season 5 with the episode "Double Trouble." The true-crime documentary episodes provide a fun break from the show's usual format. Although the true crime docuseries-themed episodes are one of the best gimmicks for The Rookie, they create one of the show's biggest plot holes.

The Documentary Episodes Provide a Fun Perspective on 'The Rookie'

Although the true crime-style documentary episodes tend to draw a mixed reaction among The Rookie fanbase, they are always fun and provide a fun outsider's perspective of the show, its cast, and its sometimes kooky, idiosyncratic world. The recurring theme in the documentary episodes features the filmmakers documenting a specifically peculiar or bizarre case investigated by the Mid-Wilshire Division. The episodes usually veer more toward the comedic side, and that's fine. Since it began, The Rookie has always played around with its dramedy dynamic. However, these episodes present issues for the LAPD officers who take undercover assignments.

The Documentary Episodes Create Problems for the Show’s Officers Who Work Undercover

The problem with the documentary episodes is that multiple lead cast members in the show have a reputation for performing undercover work in the field, specifically Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox). The first true crime episode comes after Lucy gets her first taste of undercover work. The true-crime documentary episodes frequently show Lucy and Harper as interview subjects involving unusual cases. The interview segments offer no indication that the filmmakers are altering Chen or Harper's names, distorting their voices and/or faces to hide their identities. It's presumed that the fictional true crime filmmakers within the show are well-known and popular. Lucy is a true crime fanatic and was excited about being interviewed in the "True Crime" episode. However, the appearance of Lucy and Harper in these episodes creates a huge conflict of interest in their undercover work. If the filmmakers or their docuseries work are well-known among true crime circles, that could compromise the officers' identities, especially if they perform undercover operations.

While Harper no longer works undercover as often since joining the Mid-Wilshire division, her presence in the documentary interviews could make it easier for potential enemies to track her down. Her undercover identities still get actively used when needed. Lucy continued performing undercover assignments through Season 6, and it’s not like she's wearing a heavy disguise. In Season 6, "The Squeeze," she goes undercover as the nanny of a dangerous money launderer, Christian Bautista (Will Beinbrink). What if Bautista or his wife are huge true-crime fans and notice Lucy's face plastered all over their television? It would effectively compromise her undercover identity and endanger her life. Therefore, it's ludicrous for Lucy to regularly go undercover and participate in documentary interviews. The same goes for Harper.

How 'The Rookie' Could Address These Problems in Later Episodes

One potential way the issue could surface in the later episodes involves addressing some criminals during an undercover operation who potentially recognize Lucy from her documentary appearances. And since Lucy has a lookalike running around within the show's universe, Sava Wu, what if another criminal mistakes Sava for Lucy? Sava also appeared in the documentary episode "Double Trouble." Later episodes could also reveal that the true crime filmmakers opted to creatively edit Lucy and Harper's faces and/or distort their voices when the interviews aired publicly.

Considering The Rookie Season 7 will feature eighteen episodes, there's a good chance the documentary-style format might return after its absence in Season 6. If the true crime filmmakers return to the show, it would be interesting to see whether the series finally addresses how the show avoids compromising the identities of undercover officers. Although these episodes usually showcase a more comedic style for the show, showrunner Alexi Hawley and the writers have the opportunity to prove they gave some thought to this potential problem.

