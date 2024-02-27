The Big Picture The Rookie 's 100th episode is finally here, promising drama at John and Bailey’s wedding.

The new sneak peek shows a key moment from Thorsen and Juarez's arc.

Season 6, Episode 2 airs tonight on ABC.

ABC will air its 100th episode of The Rookie tonight and Collider is excited to celebrate with a sneak peek at the milestone entry in the long-running police procedural. Not everyone is happy at the Los Angeles Police Department, however. In between its main story of John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey Nune's (Jenna Dewan) wedding, Season 6, Episode 2 will check in on Officer Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) who's still not in the best mood after his deathly encounter in the Season 5 finale. The clip shows him getting a much-needed pick-me-up from his good friend and fellow officer Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) before facing the scrutiny of Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox).

Thorsen and Juarez's friendship is on display as she checks in to see how he's managing. Although he's seeing the new department psychiatrist, he admits that he's having a difficult day, prompting Juarez to give him a big hug. Once Nyla appears behind them, however, it's back to business as usual as she sends Juarez off in a hurry and questions Thorsen about his evaluation. He claims he's close to getting cleared to return to the field, but Nyla doesn't buy it, eyeing him with suspicion and judgment as she turns away. There are clearly still some questions to be answered about Thorsen's condition before his future on the force can be addressed.

The new episode, titled "The Hammer," will otherwise be about bringing the team together to celebrate the happy occasion of Nolan and Nune's union, though the trailer promises "the most dangerous wedding of the year" as business and pleasure mix for the officers. the wedding also offers Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter) an opportunity to test their rocky relationship by searching for Bailey's missing ring together. Juarez's work continues, meanwhile, as she experiences a breakthrough in her case after finding a key discrepancy in the information. Although he's still going to be on the sidelines, the sneak peek means viewers can expect at least a few moments of Thorsen and Juarez together after nearly losing each other just a couple of episodes before.

Everyone Will Show Out for 'The Rookie's 100th Episode

100 episodes is a major milestone for a television series nowadays, especially when even a renewal isn't enough to save shows from cancelation. The Rookie appears to be crossing the century mark in style with plenty of guest stars and recurring characters joining the main squad for the occasion. Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg), Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore), Sergeant Gray (Richard T. Jones), and many more were shown dressed to impress for the series' latest and arguably most chaotic wedding. Series creator Alexi Hawley also went behind the camera for the landmark episode, calling the experience "The most fun I’ve ever had on set making, quite possibly, the best Rookie episode ever."

The Rookie's 100th episode airs tonight on ABC at 9 p.m. EST. New episodes from Season 6 air every Tuesday. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above.