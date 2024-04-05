Since 2018, ABC drama The Rookie has stood out from other police procedurals thanks to its story of a fresh start, inspired by real-life events. Over its six seasons and just over 100 episodes, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) has proven his desire to become a cop after a life-changing incident was more than just the whim of a man in the middle of a midlife crisis. The series' success led to a short-lived spin-off, The Rookie: Feds.

Despite its sometimes harrowing plots and intense subject-matter, certain episodes of The Rookie are great to revisit again and again. With unexpected plot twists, some episodes are worth a rewatch to see just how the plot points fall into place and the evidence leads to a certain direction, while other lighthearted episodes provide pure entertainment and highlight certain characters and relationships without reliving some of the series' darker, more intense moments.

10 "Fire Fight"

Season 4, Episode 7

In “Fire Fight,” following the house explosion and apparent suicide of suspected serial killer and arsonist Fred (Michael Reilly Burke), Nolan and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) realized there was more to Fred’s death than initially thought, and Nolan was kidnapped by Fred’s killer, Marcus (Maury Sterling), but ultimately escaped. Meanwhile, Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Bradford (Eric Winter) demand a rematch in their treasure hunt and turned to Grey (Richard T. Jones) to help set new terms, then arrest a string of criminals who were all wealthy women.

“Fire Fight” was a great mix of lighthearted and serious subject-matter—typical of The Rookie, with the storylines of the treasure-hunt redo and Nolan and Bailey’s investigation leading to Nolan’s kidnapping. Those elements make it fun to rewatch, especially knowing Nolan escaped unscathed, although the dynamic between Nolan and Marcus was still great to watch, especially Nolan’s thrilling escape. It was also a great episode for Chen and Bradford, as their relationship progressed, and they shared some great moments together.

9 "Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1

In the pilot episode of The Rookie, Nolan was caught in the middle of a bank robbery the same day his divorce was finalized, which inspired him to pursue his lifelong dream of being a cop. He left behind his life in Pennsylvania and moved to Los Angeles, where he joined the LAPD as their oldest rookie officer. While his peers and superiors especially dismissed his dream as mid-life crisis, Nolan proved himself.

Sometimes, the best episode to rewatch is the one where it all began. The Rookie’s pilot episode is great to revisit to see Nolan’s story, and it’s a reminder of how far the character has come in the show’s six seasons. That’s also true for the rest of the characters. A lot has changed over those six years, and the very first episode serves as a great reminder of the show’s themes.

8 "The Q Word"

Season 2, Episode 19

Detective Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau) recognized Nolan’s skills in “The Q Word” as the rookies’ first year approached its end and their training officers evaluated their performance. The episode was the first of a two-part season finale. After Chris Rios (Christopher O’Shea) was shot and killed by a member of a crime family, evidence went missing, pointing to a dirty cop within the LAPD. Nolan realized the dirty cop was Armstrong after Armstrong fatally shot another rookie.

Nolan’s abilities, as well as his reasons for deciding to become a cop so late in life, were often doubted by his peers and superiors alike, so it was refreshing to see someone actually believe in him for once, which also made the reveal that Armstrong was the dirty cop all the more shocking and devastating. And while a good plot twist can make it hard to enjoy a rewatch, here, it’s interesting to watch the pieces come together after knowing where they lead.

7 "The Choice"

Season 5, Episode 4

Serial killer Rosalind (Annie Wersching) returned in “The Choice,” and the LAPD and FBI joined forces to stop her in a crossover episode with The Rookie: Feds. Bailey’s life is in danger after falling into a trap set by Rosalind in a seemingly abandoned house rigged with other traps, triggered by the squad’s attempts to rescue Bailey. Part of Rosalind’s plan was to be killed by Nolan, and although she did meet her end, it wasn’t because of Nolan.

As one of The Rookie’s most formidable villains, Rosalind was always great to watch, and her episodes are great to revisit. “The Choice” was an intense one, as Bailey was trapped and efforts to save her were complicated, and it was a reminder of just what Rosalind was capable of and what a great villain she really was. And, of course, it’s a relief to revisit an episode knowing everything works out in the end.

6 "Free Fall"

Season 1, Episode 20

In “Free Fall,” the rookies got ready for an exam which determined who moved on to the next stage of training. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bishop (Afton Williamson) are called to a murder scene with a victim who may have had ties to a potential terrorist attack in Los Angeles, in which a group planned to release a deadly virus. The team was permitted to notify their loved ones to avoid public places.

More was at stake in “Free Fall” than just the rookies’ test scores and the futures they dictated, the episode was action-packed and fast-paced, making it a great way to end the season and the rookies’ first year. The squad’s instructions to warn their loved ones presented a devastating moral dilemma, in which the public at large didn’t receive the same warning lest it also tip off the terrorists and prevent them from being caught.

5 "The Hunt"

Season 2, Episode 20

In “The Hunt,” the second of the two-part Season 2 finale, Nolan was determined to take down corrupt officer Nick and turned to Rosalind Dyer to help. Thanks to a tip from her, Nolan made a shocking discovery about Nick which went much deeper than he expected and threatened both his career and his life, and flashbacks revealed Nick had been working with the Derian crime family throughout the entire series.

“The Hunt” was an exciting episode with major implications for Nolan, and it’s a great one to revisit thanks to great writing and plot details. Nick’s flashbacks put previous events in an entirely new light, and rewatching the episode helps lay out all the pieces and how they came together. In addition, the cast were all impressive in this episode, with Perrineau especially standing out as Nick’s situation became more dire, and he was confirmed to be a dirty cop, despite how good and honorable he seemed previously.

4 "Plain Clothes Day"

Season 1, Episode 14

The rookies marked their 100th day with the LAPD with their biggest test ever when they had to make all the decisions on patrol, with their training officers dressed in plain clothes and unable to assist in “Plain Clothes Day.” Meanwhile, Nolan expressed his desire to be promoted to detective within five years and tried to justify his goal by proving he was progressing faster than his fellow rookies, and Jackson was pulled to catalog evidence, interfering with his goal of beating his father’s record for arrests on Plain Clothes Day.

“Plain Clothes Day” was a memorable episode for the rookies, with both successes and missteps as they navigated the day alone. For Nolan, the Plain Clothes Day exercise was another reminder of his age, but it only made him that much more determined to prove his skill and work his way through the ranks. The episode is a great one to rewatch for its challenges for the rookies, and it’s a reminder of how far they’ve come since.

3 "Time of Death"

Season 1, Episode 8

A silent alarm went off at a local convenience store in the midst of a robbery, and Nolan and Bishop responded in “Time of Death.” Nolan pursued one of the suspects on foot, leading to him fatally shooting him. The episode dealt with the aftermath of the incident, from an investigation into the shooting by Internal Affairs to Nolan’s guilt over it. Meanwhile, Bradford’s wife agrees to go undercover to catch drug dealers.

“Time of Death” treated the subject of an officer-involved shooting with care. Its impact on Nolan was clear, as he struggled more and more throughout the episode. While the episode can be a difficult one to rewatch, it’s worth it for its emotional power. It was a great look at Nolan’s character with an impressive performance from Fillion, as well as an example of the way the LAPD supported each other.

2 "Day of Death"

Season 2, Episode 11

After Chen was abducted by her date, serial killer Caleb Wright (Michael Cassidy), the LAPD raced to find her in “Day of Death” and enlisted Rosalind, who mentored Caleb, for help. Meanwhile, Chen awoke to Caleb tattooing the date, her date of death, onto her stomach, and throughout her time with him, she did everything she could to outsmart him and stay one step alive, keeping her alive as long as possible.

“Day of Death” was a harrowing episode, making it a thrilling one to watch again. While it was difficult to watch Chen being held captive and tortured, some of the best moments both in the episode and for her character overall came from her taunting Caleb and her scheming to keep from being killed. It was also fascinating to watch Rosalind work with the police to capture a killer who learned from her.

1 "Under Siege"

Season 5, Episode 22

In the season five finale “Under Siege,” the LAPD realized they were being targeted by a group of masked attackers after multiple officers were attacked, some in their own homes with threats against their families. Chen and Bradford suspected the culprit was Luke Moran (Chet Grissom), who had served time after being found guilty of elder abuse, but they were only partly right. Meanwhile, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) gave birth to a baby girl.

“Under Siege” introduced a villain and plot point which continued into Season 6, making it great to rewatch heading into the following season, but it’s also worth revisiting on its own merits. The masked assailants were truly creepy, making the episode’s tone in line with something out of a horror movie, and it was one of the series’ most intense episodes. The identity of the masked group wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed, and rewatching the episode may give some insight into what was happening.

