The Big Picture Niecy Nash-Betts' show The Rookie: Feds has been canceled after its first season,.

Nash-Betts' character, Simone, impressed audiences during her crossover episode of The Rookie, proving herself as a valuable asset to the FBI.

Despite the cancellation, fans can still enjoy Nash-Betts' performances in other projects. She has a range of roles to catch on streaming platforms, such as her comedic work in HBO's Getting On and RENO 911!, and her award-winning performance in Ryan Murphy and Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Niecy Nash-Betts will be turning in her badge and stepping down from the force as The Rookie: Feds has been canceled following its premiere season. The cancelation comes just after the SAG-AFTRA strike finally came to an end with studios making tough decisions about what productions will go on and which ones will be scrapped. Despite beginning to pick up steam during the tail end of its first season, The Rookie: Feds just didn’t quite make the cut, with the network pulling the plug on the comedy-drama. The series finds itself in the company of The Good Doctor spin-off, The Good Lawyer, which was also axed from ABC’s lineup.

Audiences were first introduced to Nash-Betts’ character, Simone, during Season 4 of The Rookie in an episode that saw Simone helping the feds take down a bomber in Los Angeles. During the episode, Simone crosses paths with The Rookie’s John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and proves herself to be an incredibly helpful asset to the FBI. Throughout the freshman season, viewers watched as Simone was continually put to the test and questioned by everyone surrounding her, as she had a lot to prove as the oldest rookie on staff.

Along with Nash-Betts, The Rookie: Feds also featured performances from Felix Solis (Ozark) as Simone’s no-nonsense boss Matthew Garza, James Lesure (Las Vegas) as Carter Hope, Frankie R. Faison (The Wire) as Simone’s father, Christopher “Cutty” Clark, Britt Robertson (The First Time) as Laura Stensen, Kevin Zegers (Gossip Girl) as Brendon Acres, and Nash-Betts’ real-life wife, Jessica Betts as Simone’s love interest, DJ. Behind the scenes, Alexi Hawley joined the production as a co-creator alongside showrunner Terence Paul Winter. Nash-Betts, Fillion, Winter, Hawley, Mark Gordon, and Corey Miller also served as executive producers.

Where Else Can You See Niecy Nash-Betts?

Although her latest project may have been canned, Nash-Betts can be spotted all over big and small screens alike, with plenty of streaming options to catch her in her best roles. While many will know the actress for her comedic performances - specifically in HBO’s Getting On and RENO 911! - last year she wowed audiences everywhere with her award-winning performance in Ryan Murphy and Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Next, fans can catch Nash-Betts on the big screen in Ava DuVernay’s biographical film, Origin. Slated for a wide release in the U.S. on January 19, 2024, the rest of the call sheet includes impressive names such as Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Nick Offerman, and Vera Farmiga.

You can check out the short-lived one and only season of The Rookie: Feds on Hulu now.

