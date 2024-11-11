ABC has locked in 2025 premiere dates for its scripted and unscripted dramas. The new schedules see some fan favorites continue airing new episodes of their respective seasons while others that were held for mid-season finally return. The Rookie makes its awaited return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, while Kat Dennings and Tim Allen's new comedy Shifting Gears joins Abbott Elementary on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Below is the complete schedule for all scripted shows.

Will Trent returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, January 7, at 8 p.m., followed by the midseason return of ABC's record-breaking new series, High Potential, at 9 p.m. The Rookie then closes the night as Season 7 debuts at 10 p.m. Tuesdays are comedy night on ABC, with Allen and Dennings' new show kicking off the night, followed by the much anticipated Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode. Read the description for Shifting Gears below.

"Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins."

Thursdays remain 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey, and Grey's Anatomy night, but the shows won't return until March 6. In the meantime, the night will be covered by unscripted shows and the broadcast premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, starting with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, January 2.

ABC's Unscripted 2025 Schedule

The reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition debuts on Thursday, January 2, at 8 p.m. On Sunday, January 5, America Funniest Videos makes its mid-season return at 7 p.m., and The Wonderful World of Disney follows later at 8 p.m. After the comedy hour ends on January 8, the Season 3 premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy debuts, followed by the mid-season return of What Would You Do? And Friday, January 17 finds Shark Tank returning for mid-season. On Saturday, January 25, NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns airs at 8 p.m., followed by Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, January 27, a two-hour premiere of The Bachelor Season 29 airs, followed by the broadcast debut of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. On Thursday, January 30, Scamanda debuts at 9 p.m., followed by the broadcast premiere of Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini. Finally, on Sunday, March 9, a two-hour premiere of American Idol Season 8 airs at 8 p.m., followed by the Season 8 premiere of The $100,000 Pyramid.

