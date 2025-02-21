The world of The Rookie has been on a romantic rollercoaster throughout Season 7 so far. The tension and attraction between Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) since their split at the end of Season 6 has been palpable. However, in more recent episodes, alongside the Chenford drama were the events playing out in yet another romantic relationship. Since he was put away, Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) seemed to have gained some sense of security. However, Jason Wyler's (Steve Kazee) release shattered all of that, with Bailey employing her nuclear option...getting a hitman to take him out.

Predictably, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) was far from pleased upon making that discovery, with the entire situation creating a conflict in their marriage. Great relationships are forged in the fires of dispute, and the marriage between Nolan and Bailey has surpassed its fair share. However, how much has the present conflict between the pair delayed their plans to start a family together? Dewan weighs in. “Right now, we’re focusing on that — the healing and their love,” the actress who plays firefighter Bailey on the police procedural tells US Weekly. Adding that the couple are dealing with the “complexities of their very intense life-threatening jobs that always bring something to the playing field that they have to contend with.”

Positivity. That is what emanates from Dewan's comments above. So, will that positive energy translate to the couple expanding their family? Not right away at least. Speaking on Bailey and Nolan's decision to hit pause on the family expansion plan, Dewan explains:

“I wouldn’t say it’s off the table just at the moment. I think they realize, ‘Hold on, we have some really intense lives, and I don’t think either of us are really in the position to be taking care of a baby. So we don’t want to bring something into our life that therefore we’re not able to be the most responsible for.’ They have that recognition of like, ‘timing is everything,’ and maybe right now is not the right time. But they ultimately still desire that next step.”

Bailey Was a Struggling Victim