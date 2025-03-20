The Rookie has offered a number of exciting romantic unions in its seven-season run so far, and one of the very best has been John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey Nune's (Jenna Dewan) exciting relationship and marriage. With the esception of the dazzle and twists thrown up by Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford's (Eric Winter) Chenford love train, Bailey and John could be recommended as the couple of the series. However, even as Season 7 of the police procedural continues to progress towards a conclusion, Fillion has teased that John's relationship with his wife Bailey might be headed for some rough patches soon.

Challenges in relationships are part of the general package really, and it is how we handle them that makes or breaks the union. The return of Bailey from a stint in the National Guard reserves, and her abusive ex-husband Jason Wyler's (Steve Kazee) emergence from prison was a cocktail for disaster, and despite the slight niggles, the couple emerged unscathed. Nathan has, however, teased to TV Insider that something more is in the works to test the couple. His comments read:

"I think the job and his marriage are going really, really well. It’s not always smooth, but I think it’s incredibly healthy. I think this is a very healthy relationship ... What I think is going to be refreshing is, I don’t think you’re going to be right about what they are upset about. I think there’s a surface [issue] there that I was expecting, and I think what’s really going on runs a little deeper."

Accountability Is Key to the Survival of John and Bailey's Relationship