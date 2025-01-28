The Rookie has enlisted a celebrity or two during its seven-season run. In 2023, Kelly Clarkson appeared on The Rookie Season 5, Episode 12, "Death Notice," but according to the TV host, she did not put her best foot forward. In Q&A for a segment on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed she was "terrified" about meeting Nathan Fillion, who she has been a fan of since his 2009 ABC drama, Castle. “Oh my God, I was terrified. I have to apologize to that cast and crew. I was terrified. The Rookie they invited me, and here’s the thing — I’m a huge, like, I’ve been a fan of Nathan Fillion since Castle," Clarkson said. She added:

"I already get nervous on sets, but then he made me more nervous than I have ever been on a set… I was an idiot on that set.”

In "Death Notice," "Nolan and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) must stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner needs surgery; Aaron (Tru Valentino), Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), and Harper (Mekia Cox) look into a string of robberies," reads the official logline. Clarkson appeared as herself visiting someone at the hospital, but every time the elevator was about to close, a cast member would enter, and the space became very crowded. Clarkson has been open about her dislike of acting but made an exception for The Rookie. “I don’t really want to be on shows," she iterated.

Coming Up on 'The Rookie' Season 7.

A new episode airs tonight, Tuesday, January 28. "Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley returns to the district attorney’s office where his past connects him to the team’s investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher)," reads the official logline for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4, "Darkness Falling." More widely, the city is dealing with the possibility of a serial killer while Nolan and Bailey deal with the impending threat of Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee).

Clarkson is a singer and television host known for her numerous hits in the 2000s and the 2010s. She hosts the talk show named after her, where she entertains viewers with lively guests, celebrities, live musical performances, games, and surprises. Based on her comments, The Rookie fans should not expect to see her on the show again, but they can catch her on The Kelly Clarkson Show every weekday.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to catch new episodes of The Rookie. Stream past episodes on Hulu. Watch Clarkson's Q&A in the YouTube video above.

