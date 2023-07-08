The Rookie's creator Alexi Hawley has become very good at getting guest stars for his series, even getting Nathan Fillion to guest in the finale of The Recruit, his other series. However, it was his flagship series that started it all, with a plethora of incredible guests littering the 98 episodes so far in the hit ABC series.

One of the biggest aids in their quest for guests is the setting of the series - Los Angeles - which provides easy reason for celebrity drop-ins. Another has been the star of the show itself, whose long career in TV and film has also allowed him to work with a long list of other great actors that are almost all willing to come play cops and robbers with him for an episode. Including some of the biggest stars today, The Rookie's version of the usual suspects is one that many other network series can't come close to matching.

10 Eric Weddle and Robert Woods

Many of the guest appearances on The Rookie allow actors to come in for an episode and be the criminal caught by Nolan's LAPD, but it's also a show that takes place in LA, so they also have plenty of people play themselves. That's included Jake Tapper, Kelly Clarkson, and more. In season 2, Los Angeles Rams players Eric Weddle and Robert Woods made a hilarious appearance that also made them part of The Rookie canon.

Bradford and West volunteer as coaches for a Rams-sponsored kids camp that Weddle and Woods arrive at to give back. When West tells Woods that he has Woods' USC jersey at home, Woods jokes back, "Me too." Even better is Weddle, who recognizes Bradford from when they played against each other in high school and Weddle sacked Bradford so hard that he quit football and joined the army. It was a hilarious way to use a cameo and fit Bradford's character well.

9 Emily Deschanel

When the audience first met John Nolan in the pilot, he talked about sticking it out in his strained marriage until his son went to college. The son was introduced right away, but his mother took a lot longer to arrive, coming in season 3.

Emily Deschanel, who many know for her long run in another crime procedural, Bones, plays Nolan's long estranged ex. Their son Henry is forced to undergo emergency heart surgery after collapsing and Sarah arrives to be there for their boy. It was a brief meeting, but she gave much more depth to Nolan's character.

8 Joel McHale

Early in the series, guest stars provided an easy procedural entry point for Nolan and his coworkers to find conflicts. Joel McHale was one of the highest profile names to ever end up on the show and got an episode to let his signature sarcasm fly.

In episode 17, called "The Shake Up," Nolan and Bradford are assigned to protect a border patrol agent-turned-trafficker, played by McHale. It's fun watching Nolan and Bradford have to deal with him until the cartel ambushes, having tracked him with GPS.

7 Felicia Day

Felicia Day's star rose in 2007 with her series The Guild and skyrocketed when the 2008 writers strike led Joss Whedon to create Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog. Day starred as Penny and Whedon's former Firefly lead Fillion played Captain Hammer.

The Rookie would make a fantastic reunion for the former costars, with Day appearing in season 1. She played Dr. Morgan, a CDC specialist that's brought in to brief the team on infectious diseases amidst a terrorist threat on Los Angeles. The pair was a clear nod to the convention fans that love them both.

6 Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas

Back in 2019, ABC planned a week-long theme called "Cast From the Past" that would go across many of their series. The idea was to boost viewership by bringing in specific guest stars for cast reunions in new shows. This led to two Castle reunions between Fillion and costars Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.

Dever would appear as Chaz Bachman, a lawyer who Nolan arrests for buying drugs. Huertas, who also returned to the show to direct, played an undercover DHS agent. It was enjoyable to see Nolan as the cop this time and Dever on the other side for once.

5 Frankie Muniz

Unless Bryan Cranston's Malcolm in the Middle revival comes to pass, it's unlikely the world will see Frankie Muniz star in another series. The Rookie provided a brief chance for fans of the former child actor to see him acting once again, following his semi-retirement from acting that's led to a burgeoning racing career.

Muniz' character shares some similarities with the actor himself. He plays Corey Harris, a child actor who used his fame to build a cult following that accepts him as their prophet Jedediah. He unfortunately didn't make it out of the episode alive, murdered by a serial killer's accomplice, but it's great to see Muniz acting again.

4 Molly Quinn

For eight seasons on Castle, Nathan Fillion played father to Molly Quinn, who grew up before his eyes. The Rookie was a chance for the two to reunite, however it was not the loving relationship fans were used to seeing.

Quinn plays Ashley, who leaves DNA evidence at the scene of her failed con that reveals she's the long-lost daughter of recurring Rookie criminal Oscar Hutchinson. It was fun to see her play the daughter again and even more fun to see her turn expectations on their head by being the bad one for once.

3 Pete Davidson

Nathan Fillion and Pete Davidson met a quick fate at the beginning of The Suicide Squad, but the meeting between actors led to Fillion asking Davidson to come in for a guest spot. Pete would keep his first name, playing Pete Nolan - half-brother to Fillion's John.

Pete is the polar opposite of his brother, although they are able to bond over the shared pain that their father caused them. John helped Pete step up to take responsibility when he gets his girlfriend pregnant, unlike their dad. There ended up being no baby, but it was just one of a few sweet moments between the long-lost brothers. It's feels like a shock that they were able to get Pete at the height of his notoriety and his appearances don't disappoint.

2 Flula Borg

The German actor Flula Borg, who many know from the Pitch Perfect films and spinoff series, has been a frequent guest on The Rookie since season 4, playing skip tracer Randy. The role has grown over the course of the show to the point where his first on-screen appearance was a treat for viewers.

Initially, Nyla recommends Randy to Nolan in "Breakdown." Nolan later calls Randy, who was only heard on the phone in his first two appearances before finally arriving on-screen in "Long Shot." The Randy-centric episode featured Nyla and Nolan hilariously aiding Randy on his first bounty mission. Randy appearances are a treat that will hopefully continue, as long as Flula's schedule allows.

1 Alan Tudyk

Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk's deep friendship in real life has led to them popping up in each other's shows for years since they were Firefly shipmates Mal and Wash. Fillion has appeared in Tudyk's Con Man and Resident Alien while Tudyk was able to return the favor as a friend to John Nolan as well.

The pair get to be friends in both episodes together, first meeting when Tudyk's Elroy arrives to clean a crime scene of Nolan's. Elroy has a connection with Sara Rue's police dispatch character and Nolan is able to help wingman. It's a perfect encapsulation of one of fandom's favorite bromances.

