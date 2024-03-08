For seven seasons and counting, The Rookie has presented a story of second chances with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), a man in his 40s who, after going through a divorce and getting caught in the middle of a bank robbery, decided to move from his home in Pennsylvania to pursue his lifelong dream of joining the LAPD, making him the oldest rookie on the squad. The series was inspired by a true story and premiered on ABC in 2018. It spawned a spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, which was canceled after just one season.

Nolan's unique status in the LAPD provides him with an interesting perspective, leading to great moments in the show. But it's not just Nolan who provides words of wisdom in the series. His colleagues, and even some villains, have also contributed some of the show's most memorable lines. And given the nature of the show, it sometimes has a lot to say about morality, the justice system, and more.

15 "I am unwilling to let fear make me do something I’ll be ashamed of in the light of day."

Officer Tim Bradford (Season 1, Episode 15)

Officer Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is a hard-edged cop with an unshakable endeavor to perform his job to the best of his ability, regardless of the circumstances. This drive is perhaps best exemplified in the Season 1 episode “Manhunt”, an episode that sees a prison bus crash and several of the inmates make an effort to flee. It leads to Bradford and Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) having to guard a person of interest despite their conflicting emotions towards their task.

Whereas Chen philosophizes on the purpose of their assignment, and the possible greater good of simply stepping aside, Bradford argues against her, quoting their duty to serve and protect. When Chen asks if he is willing to die for his convictions, Bradford’s response is concise yet considered, and perfectly emblematic of his values as a cop. —Ryan Heffernan

14 "I think that good people will make the right choice when it really matters."

Officer John Nolan (Season 1, Episode 3)

For much of the series, John Nolan is a bit of a laughingstock, a 45-year-old newly-divorced man who moves to Los Angeles to become the oldest rookie in the LAPD. However, there is also a certain world-weary and weathered wisdom about him as well. While it is often revealed as hard-edged grit during intense moments on the force or in heated exchanges with his loved ones, there is an optimistic insight to Nolan as well.

One of the best of these instances comes in the third episode of Season 1, which sees Nolan and Bishop (Afton Williamson) debate whether humans are fundamentally good or evil as an active crime scene spirals out of control. When confronted by the at-large crook and held at gunpoint, Nolan gives a rousing monologue of free will and human decency, accentuated by his insistence that people will always choose good when it truly matters. The culprit is then tasered by Bishop to bring about an abrupt end to the speech. —Ryan Heffernan

13 "We can’t choose our fathers, but we can choose how we let them shape us."

Jackson West (Season 1, Episode 6)

While the main story of “The Hawke” focuses on the team’s efforts to apprehend a cop and his former mentor after they become dangerous fugitives, the episode finds a powerful gem in its subplot. Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.) investigates a domestic dispute which, it is revealed, is between a violent father and his gay son. The situation intensifies when the son’s boyfriend stabs the father in hospital, leaving West to discuss the situation with the son.

Sharing his theory that Campbell (Spence Moore II) reached for the gun to attack his abusive father, West explains that Campbell’s actions still have consequences no matter the circumstances. It is a powerful message, and it undeniably stands as one of West’s best quotes in the entire series. —Ryan Heffernan

12 "What do you do? If you say “screenwriter,” you’re going in a cell."

Officer Tim Bradford (Season 2, Episode 10)

Within Officer Bradford’s rigid and uncompromising demeanor is a terrific capacity for hilarious dry humor. That is the case in this quote from the Season 2 episode “The Dark Side.” While walking with Officer Chen, the duo are approached by a man who recognizes Chen from the night prior and tries to offer her his number. Bradford snatches it instead and begins asking personal questions.

Upon learning that Caleb’s (Michael Cassidy) surname is “Wright, with a ‘W’,” Bradford curtly asks him what he does for a living, specifying that he had better not be a writer. The anti-screenwriter joke is a fun joke that the series’ writers have at their own expense, one that has an added layer of humor on rewatch when audiences know that Caleb is the protégé of detained serial killer, Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching). —Ryan Heffernan

11 "Air conditioning makes you soft. You gotta get comfortable with being uncomfortable."

Officer Tim Bradford (Season 1, Episode 11)

Another brilliant example of Bradford’s sensational value as a comic relief comes in the Season 1 episode “Redwood,” when the team are readying up, having been forced into overtime assignments by the unexpected arrival of the Vice President. Officer Chen gleefully views the extra hours as a chance to fix her air conditioning unit, but Bradford takes exception to the notion of any air conditioning at all.

Giving Chen a stern glare, he protests “air conditioning makes you soft,” and highlights that it is important for police officers to embrace being uncomfortable if they are to perform their duties effectively. Of course, given how much of a soft spot he has for Chen, he eventually fixes her air conditioning as a way to help her as she deals with anxiety while awaiting blood test results after being pricked with a used needle. —Ryan Heffernan

10 "It's not good to work all of the time. You need to enjoy life more."

Romero Cabarelli (Season 4, Episode 12)

In “The Knock,” a severed hand washed up on the beach, leading the LAPD to search for who it belonged to. Meanwhile, Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) went on a double date, and after becoming a union delegate, Nolan worked to make positive changes within the LAPD and find ways to help the community that would benefit them and make their jobs as police easier, leading him to clash with the union president.

“The Knock” was an entertaining combination of a gruesome case with Tim and Lucy’s funny, lighthearted double date. But the best line of the episode came from Romero. Although he was a corrupt cop, he did have some words of wisdom to share during his time on The Rookie. While working with Grey (Richard T. Jones), Romero suggested Grey worked too much, and although Grey’s instinct that Romero was trying to get rid of him was probably correct, Romero still made a great observation about the need for downtime.

9 "I wasn't looking. That's when love shows up."

John Nolan (Season 4, Episode 21)

In “Going Under,” Lucy went undercover to investigate an illegal weapons operation, while Harper (Mekia Cox) and Nolan worked together on a case involving severed limbs found throughout the city. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) decides to give a dating app a try and is frustrated with the results, leading Nolan to tell her how his relationship with Bailey began, and that love shows up when you’re not looking for it. The episode was also a crossover with spin-off The Rookie: Feds.

“Going Under” was an intense episode with dark cases and danger for the LAPD team, with some lighter moments throughout, including the conversation between Nolan and Celina. It was a sweet reminder of Nolan’s love for Bailey, and although he was speaking of his own experience, his quote was also familiar and similar to much of what has been said about love over the years and how it often takes people by surprise.

8 "Always got to have a plan 'B' starting out. Having a plan 'B' doesn’t mean you're not committed. It means you're a realist."

Sargeant Gray (Season 1, Episode 3)

Nolan and Bishop (Afton Williamson) debate over whether people are fundamentally good after a bystander took off with a bag of stolen money. Meanwhile, Tim returned to duty after being shot, and his wife was hospitalized after an overdose. Lucy worried he was an enabler in his wife’s struggle with addiction and learned she had previously worked as a narcotics officer. Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) encourages Jackson (Titus Makin Jr.) to have a plan B for his career.

Grey has had a lot of great things to say over the course of The Rookie, especially early in the series, when Nolan and his fellow rookies were struggling the most. What began as a conversation about sports and injured athletes turned towards the rookies as they discussed the importance of having a backup plan in life. It also tied into a statement earlier in the episode about the percentage of rookies who actually finish the program.

7 "Grief is grief. It’s a hole that can’t be filled, but over time it’ll shrink enough so that you won't fall in every time you take a step."

Tim Bradford (Season 1, Episode 16)

After Nolan unknowingly arrested the girlfriend of the leader of a white supremacist gang after she threatened him with a knife, chaos ensued as the gang was given permission to kill him, and he became a target in “Greenlight.” Under the command of Captain Zoe Andersen (Mercedes Mason), the LAPD struck back at the gang with a plan targeting their businesses, and it culminated in a showdown that resulted in Andersen’s death.

The entire squad was affected by Andersen’s killing, and Tim was the one who had the best thing to say about the situation. His comments about grief resonate with anyone who’s experienced it, it never truly goes away, but it does become more bearable over time. There is no getting over it, but you can move forward, something the LAPD was forced to do and was likely to have to face again.

6 "Your job as a parent is to protect your children as much as you can, but that also means teaching them right from wrong. There has to be consequences."

John Nolan (Season 3, Episode 7)

In “True Crime,” a documentary film crew followed the squad as they worked the case of a former child star, Corey, played by guest star Frankie Muniz, who went from teaching an acting class as an adult to leading a cult and convincing his followers to commit crimes, such as robbery, for money. After reconnecting with his childhood sweetheart, his mother murdered her, and Corey was later murdered by a serial killer.

“True Crime” dealt with how far a parent would go for their child, and the interviewer of the documentary presented murder as one of those examples. But Nolan had a different take. He spoke about the delicate balance in parenting between protecting and guiding children, as well as the importance of consequences. He also acknowledged that whatever approach a parent takes, they’re trying to do their best, all out of love for their child.

5 "Every day we start fresh because we can’t affect the past. But we damn sure can make a difference today."

Sargeant Grey (Season 1, Episode 1)

John Nolan began his first day with the LAPD in The Rookie’s pilot episode. His colleagues and superiors alike were skeptical and dismissive of him, fearing he wasn’t serious about wanting to be a cop but was rather in the middle of a midlife crisis. Nolan had a rough first day, but despite this, he was only more determined to learn and improve to become the best officer he could be.

Grey’s comment on each day being a fresh start was an apt reminder for his LAPD officers, rookies and vets alike, especially Nolan, who struggled on his first day on the job and was even helpless as a man died. Although they can’t change what happened, each day brings a new opportunity to make their community safer. But it doesn’t just apply to the police. It’s a great reminder for everyone.

4 "It was worth it to get the needle moving in the right direction."

Jackson West (Season 3, Episode 5)

Nolan was taken hostage in “Lockdown,” and the station went on lockdown as they tried to find him and his captor. Meanwhile, Jackson’s relationship with his training officer Doug Stanton (Brandon Routh), became increasingly fraught, to the point that Jackson was in danger of losing his career. Grey offered to assign Jackson to a new TO, but Jackson refused. While Jackson and Doug responded to the call, Jackson was attacked, and Doug simply watched and didn’t intervene.

Jackson is a good guy with a big heart and a strong sense of morals, and his quote here is a great example of that, but his battle against Doug was also a very personal one. Doug’s racism was an issue not just in how it affected his decisions as a cop, but because of how it also had a direct impact on Jackson, to the point that Doug allowed Jackson to be harmed on the job.

3 "People are good when it’s easy. When push comes to shove, everyone crosses the line."

Talia Bishop (Season 1, Episode 3)

After chasing a group of thieves and losing the recovered bag of money to a street performer in “The Good the Bad and the Ugly,” Nolan and Bishop had a debate about whether or not people are fundamentally good or bad. Someone later reported a sighting of the man, and when Nolan and Bishop spoke to him, he returned the money, minus a small amount spent on groceries and other bills.

Bishop had seen the worst of people in her time as a cop, and she knew that everyone has a breaking point, and that in some cases, such as with a street performer taking money, some opportunities are too good to pass up. People will do the right thing when it’s easy, but when the stakes are high, people will do whatever it takes, even if it compromises their own morals.

2 "Black women make up less than one percent of the FBI. Speeches at rallies can only do so much. If we want real justice, we got to be on the inside."

Simone Clark (Season 4, Episode 19)

Nolan and the FBI’s LA office turned to FBI trainee Simone Clark (Niecy Nash) for help when one of her former students was suspected of terrorism after an explosion at a nearby power plant in “Simone.” Nolan trusted her opinions on the man, so the two worked together to find him, then interrogated him. The episode was the first of a two-part pilot which served as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff, The Rookie: Feds.

“Simone” delved into real-world social and political issues through the character of Simone herself, especially through her strained relationship with her father. He had been wrongly imprisoned in his past and became a leader in the Defund the Police movement. He didn’t approve of Simone’s decision to join the FBI, even though she felt the best way to change the system was from within and pointed out the bureau’s lack of diversity.

1 "Empathy can be painful, but the alternative, at least for me, is unthinkable. I do this job to help people; I have to feel for them."

Lucy Chen (Season 5, Episode 18)

In “Double Trouble,” Dim, who resembled Tim, was found dead in a dumpster and was briefly thought to be Tim himself. Lucy and Tim, along with the help of the CIA and Dim's girlfriend, Juicy, set out to determine what happened to him and learned he was involved in an investigation around a stolen rifle, while a documentary crew filmed the whole thing. The episode also centered on the similarities, and the differences, between the two couples.

As Lucy was being interviewed for the documentary, she was asked how she felt about the fact that Dim’s body was mistaken for Tim and compared how she and Tim handled things. And while Lucy understood why Tim was able to put more distance between himself and what he experienced on the job, she preferred to approach things with empathy, even if it was painful. To lose that empathy would be far worse.

