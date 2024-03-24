The Big Picture The Rookie's Elijah Stone cleverly hoodwinks the audience with his introduction, subverting typical TV villain tropes from the start.

His mastermind schemes make him a formidable opponent, showcasing his dangerous intellect and ability to turn adversity into opportunity.

Brandon Jay McLaren's subdued performance adds a chilling touch to Elijah, making him one of the most terrifying villains in recent TV shows.

Police procedural show The Rookie has found a dedicated fandom among TV audiences with its strong, relatable characters. At a time when films and TV shows of all kinds are so easily accessed, it managed to stand out among a host of other police shows through humane characters and a good awareness of the conventions of the genre. In that vein, its many great characters are filled with clever and interesting flairs that add to the show’s appeal, but often go unmentioned. A similar feature is found in its villains. In a show with multiple memorable antagonists, one of The Rookie’s best villains is terrifying enough to stand above most TV villains of recent time.

Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren) first appears in the opening episode of Season 4, as a street-level gang leader seemingly destined to fall within an episode or two. Having received a very brief introduction in the midst of one of the most high-stakes episodes in the entire series, he doesn’t seem like the most dangerous antagonist at first. But his ferocious intellect soon makes him a force to be reckoned with. Aided by McLaren’s chilling, subdued performance, Elijah leaves his own mark on the show — a quiet predator who deals in mastermind schemes, subverting many typical villain tropes along the way to become a tenacious adversary for the Mid-Wilshire police department.

Elijah Stone’s Introduction on 'The Rookie' Cleverly Hoodwinks Us

The tendency of Elijah’s character to subvert typical TV villain tropes begins with his very introduction. His very first look in the show almost feels like it was deliberately designed to trick the audience. Season 3 of The Rookie ended with a massive cliffhanger — Detective Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) is kidnapped from her own wedding by the drug lord Sandra De La Cruz (Camille Guaty), and the Season 4 opener deals fully with the kidnapping.

As the team desperately looks for any way to find Lopez, now in an entirely different country altogether, Elijah Stone marks his first appearance on the show as little more than a convenient plot joint, offering information on Lopez’s whereabouts to her fiancé, defense attorney Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore). Of course, this help comes with a caveat — in exchange for the one-time aid, Evers has to act as Elijah’s dirty lawyer for the foreseeable future. This set-up for a future conflict quickly disappears from attention in the face of bigger threats. There are simply too many exciting things happening in the episode for the audience to mull over a potential future villain. There’s the complex and layered character of De La Cruz, and the perverse way in which she copes with her son’s death by kidnapping Lopez, hoping to steal her unborn child. At the same time, the team back home is working with a literal black ops team to organize a cross-border rescue mission.

Against such elaborate plotlines, full of action and psychological thrills, a future villain whose only real threat is blackmail feels pale in comparison. But as Season 4 wears on, Elijah Stone defies expectations by holding his own against the established characters. Cold and analytical, he is able to conjure up just the right kind of pressure to intimidate Evers. The expectation, of course, is for that typical moment when Evers finally decides to come clean to his wife, after which it's simply a matter of setting a trap for this villain and sending him off to prison, leaving the heroes to move on to bigger and better adventures. But things don’t exactly turn out that way; Elijah proves capable of turning every trap set against him towards his own opponents, harming them back in unexpected ways.

Elijah’s Mastermind Schemes Make Him a Formidable Opponent

Following his first appearance, Elijah doesn’t have a gradual rise in the show. He is arrested in Episode 9 of Season 4, “Breakdown”, after his gang is assaulted by De La Cruz’s successor, Abril Rodas. The police find a stash of drugs in the location of the shootout, allowing an easy victory for Evers and Lopez. But this defeat only ends up making Elijah a more driven and cutthroat adversary. Following this episode, he reappears an entire season later, enlisting the legal services of Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan), a former flame of Evers, to argue his case in court. Utilizing unscrupulous and outright illegal means, Elijah manages to be free again, and makes it his personal mission to take revenge for the arrest.

It is after this point, in Season 5, that Elijah begins to showcase his dangerous intellect. His first ploy against the team at Mid-Wilshire police department was to file a civil suit on multiple bogus claims, ranging from racial profiling to civil conspiracy. It’s a move that can be called unusual for a villain like him. Utilizing a myriad of legal methods, Elijah threatens the Mid-Wilshire team with financial ruin before demanding a public apology from Evers. All this while, he weaves a public narrative as an upstanding citizen and entrepreneur who has been unjustly targeted by the government. The Rookie’s typical brilliance in portraying the legal side of the policing job, along with its ability to effectively blend multiple plot threads in individual episodes, allows this particular attack to be a genuine concern for the leading characters — a threat that the audience knows, from experience with the show, to take seriously.

Elijah Is Able To Use the Police for His Ploy on 'The Rookie'

Following this attack, Elijah continues to cross paths with the department as he works to rebuild his illegal drug business. Episode 11, "The Naked and The Dead", begins with Lopez investigating a lost boy on behalf of her brother, leading to clues about a burgeoning gang war. But it is eventually discovered that the gang war is being orchestrated by Elijah himself as a way to take down rival gangs. By cleverly feeding misinformation among different groups, he not only begins a gang war, but even makes the police a part of his schemes. It is only Lopez’s astute deductions that allow her to notice inconsistencies in the entire affair, revealing the real perpetrator.

Eventually, Lopez formulates an elaborate plan to take down Elijah, convincing him to ambush what he believes is Abril and her team of sicarios. Unable to build a case against his drug business, she hopes to use the hoax to catch him red-handed on charges of staging an illegal assault. The episode is a wonderful one that presents some of the best thrills and suspense in the show, as Elijah carefully investigates his way around Lopez’s hoax, and gets roped into it. But when the moment finally arrives, a single sound created inadvertently by an officer in hiding makes Elijah back down from the entire assault.

Throughout his story arc, Elijah demonstrates a razor sharp instinct against danger, and manages to put himself two steps ahead every time he finds himself lagging behind. Effectively, he turns every adversity into an opportunity to grow — a highly unusual character trait in a TV villain. This is best seen in the above episode, where Elijah formulates a business partnership with Abril after realizing that the entire incident was a hoax fed to him by Lopez.

Brandon Jay McLaren’s Subdued Performance Is the Cherry on Top

Two important factors that allow Elijah Stone to work so effectively in The Rookie are the performance of Brandon Jay McLaren, and the show’s excellent ability to let stakes and threats take emotional root. It is possible that Elijah’s schemes, clever as they are, might not have struck the same chord in the hands of a lesser showrunner or a lesser actor. However, the overwhelming feeling attached to his actions and screentime is one of cold, predatory intellect. A Machiavellian criminal who is natural at games of power, and capable of utilizing any and all advantages to come out on top, sometimes through ingenious means. The show poses these traits in an intimidating manner through the way his actions impact the protagonists. Having established very early on that anything can happen in the show, viewers of The Rookie know not to take any threat lightly, as the threats, no matter how grave they may seem, can come to pass quite unceremoniously — a rule established with the death of Captain Anderson.

McLaren’s performance as the ambitious gang leader is also perfect casting in motion. He understood the assignment perfectly, portraying the character not in a one-dimensional manner but through quiet nuances. Instead of a smug, anger-prone bully, McLaren portrays Elijah as a methodical, business-minded individual who just happens to be a criminal. So many confrontations between Elijah and Evers, early on in his story arc, take place in everyday settings — instead of an opulent lair, these conversations take place on the sidewalk, or at dainty roadside cafés. In these settings, McLaren assumes his space with a natural self-confidence, his soft, whispery voice setting the tone.

The Rookie demonstrates a good awareness of common TV tropes in the character of Elijah Stone, using this awareness to subvert typical expectations in small ways that make the villain vastly more effective. Combined with a great performance from McLaren, and some genuinely brilliant writing, Elijah Stone appears as one of the most terrifying, spine-chilling villains in recent TV shows. From his uncanny ability to turn defeats into victories, to sinister dialogues that sear into the brain, Elijah defies expectations and stands out as an imaginatively written villain whose unique traits make him feel like a well-rounded character, rather than a one-dimensional character written solely as a foil for the show’s heroes.

