The LAPD Mid-Wilshire Division just keeps getting busier. ABC’s The Rookie is making a return with Season 6, following the ups and downs of John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) as a 45-year-old rookie police. Don’t let his age fool you. Despite being the oldest newbie on the force, his wealth of life experiences gives him the edge needed to navigate the unpredictable dangers of his job. And more importantly, keeping up with his much younger colleagues. Inspired by a true story experienced by Fillion’s college friend, The Rookie continues to be a fan favorite on the network, joining the ranks of Emmy-award-winning Abbott Elementary and Not Dead Yet.

Five seasons and 100 episodes later, season 6 of The Rookie kicks off on ABC on February 20, 2024, at 9 P.M. ET/6 P.M. PT. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide below.

The Rookie Starting over isn't easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast Nathan Fillion , Mekia Cox , Alyssa Diaz , Eric Winter , Richard T. Jones , Shawn Ashmore Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Close

Nathan Fillion plays John Nolan, a seasoned police officer within the Los Angeles Police Department and the oldest rookie on the force. Tasked with handling a variety of cases, Nolan works closely with his team. Despite being perceived as a pushover by his colleagues, Nolan’s laid-back demeanor belies a firm resolve. He’s demonstrated a willingness to stand up for himself and others when necessary, even against his own superiors or family members. Last season, Nolan’s expertise earned him a coveted opportunity to become a Training Officer, allowing him to mentor rookie Celina Juarez after taking over from Detective Harper during her maternity leave.

Fillion’s recent portrayals include The Detachable Kid (T.D.K.) in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, alongside Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba, and Margot Robbie. Before this, Fillion achieved widespread acclaim for his role as Richard Castle in ABC’s Castle, which enjoyed a run of eight seasons. His performance earned him seven People’s Choice Awards, with his most recent win in 2016.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Image via ABC

Eric Winter plays Timothy "Tim" Bradford, an LAPD officer initially assigned to the Mid-Wilshire Division, where he served as the training officer for Lucy Chen until her promotion. He presents himself as a tough, no-nonsense cop deeply committed to his duty of training new officers to excel in their roles. While generally reserved, he gradually opens up, particularly to those he has worked alongside for years. Last season, Bradford transitioned to the Metro Unit, an LAPD armed response unit. Following an injury in the season, Bradford finds himself hospitalized. Subsequently, his girlfriend ends their relationship due to concerns about his dangerous job.

Before his acting career, Winter made waves as a model, securing prominent campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and starring alongside Britney Spears in her perfume advertisement for Curious. Shortly thereafter, he ventured into acting, establishing himself with a role in the long-running daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Image via ABC

Melissa O’Neil plays Lucy Chen, a dedicated Police Officer I who was initially assigned to the Mid-Wilshire Division under the guidance of Bradford. Through her tenure, Chen has proven to possess a firm stance, showcasing her willingness to stand up for herself and her fellow LAPD officers when necessary. In the previous season, Chen grapples with relationship struggles with Chris, who urges her to move in with him. Amidst these challenges, she and Bradford acknowledge their feelings for each other, leading to a possible romantic pursuit - only after Chen is willing to properly end her relationship with Chris.

O'Neil is a celebrated Canadian actress and platinum-selling recording artist, who made history as the youngest and first female winner of Canadian Idol. In 2016, the singer transitioned to acting, landing the lead role in SyFy’s Dark Matter. Her other appearances include CW’s iZombie and Audience Network’s Rogue.

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Image via ABC

Mekia Cox plays Nyla Harper, a Police Detective I who previously spent four years undercover, which earned her a “Golden Ticket” - allowing her to select any assignment. Opting for the Mid-Wilshire Division as a training officer, she mentors the likes of John Nolan and Aaron Thorsen. Harper’s solitary nature stems from her years undercover, accustomed to operating independently and wary of forming connections due to the inherent dangers of her previous assignments. However, her interactions with colleagues gradually thawed her defenses, fostering a willingness to assist in investigations both on and off duty.

Cox made her mark in the television industry with early career projects such as One Tree Hill, Bones, and CSI: NY. In addition to her television work, Cox has graced the big screen, starring alongside A-listers Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling in the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey

Image via ABC

Richard T. Jones plays Sergeant Wade Grey, a seasoned Police Sergeant II serving as the Watch Commander in the Mid-Wilshire Division. Married to Luna for 19 years, Grey is a dedicated family man with a daughter, Dominique, who interns at various police stations. As the Watch Commander, Grey oversees the officers under his command. Initially viewing Nolan as a “walking midlife crisis”, Grey refrains from making hasty judgments and chooses to give Nolan a chance rather than immediately dismissing him from the force.

Jones previously starred in the short-lived CBS series Wisdom of the Crowd. His other projects include roles in the Emilio Estevez-directed film The Public and the independent feature Sanitatum.

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Image via ABC

Alyssa Diaz plays Angela Lopez, initially introduced as a Police Officer III assigned to the Mid-Wilshire Division, serving as the training officer for Jackson West. Later on in the series, Lopez earns a promotion to Police Detective I. In the previous season, Lopez is shocked to discover her mother brutally beaten on the porch and suspects that the attack might be linked to one of her brothers. Additionally, Lopez learns that she is expecting another child.

Diaz’s previous experiences include her role as Theresa, a boxer, on Showtime’s Ray Donovan, and a guest role on Fox’s Lucifer. She has also garnered attention for her series-regular roles on ABC Family’s The Nine Lives of Chloe King and Lifetime’s Army Wives.

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Image via ABC

Shawn Ashmore plays Wesley Evers, who was initially a defense attorney. Later on in the series, Evers makes the transition into becoming an assistant district attorney. He first encounters Angela Lopez when they clash over the treatment of a robbery suspect. Despite their differences, they eventually go out on a date, hinting at a deeper connection between them.

Ashmore gained prominence in the industry thanks to his role as Bobby Drake/Iceman in the original X-Men film trilogy. His other acting credits include Cadet Kelly, Smallville, and The Boys.

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen

Image via ABC

Tru Valentinoplays Officer Aaron Thorsen, born into a life of privilege as the only child of renowned rapper Lincoln Thorsen and Yvonne Thorsen. However, his world was rocked when he discovered his friend murdered in the middle of the night, leading to him becoming a suspect and spiraling into a tumultuous legal battle. Despite the court’s ruling, public opinion remained skeptical, causing Aaron to lose everything he loved. Seeking redemption and a new purpose, Aaron joined the police academy, committed to seeking justice as he drew from his own experiences.

Valentino is a member of the prestigious Groundlings Theater and school in Los Angeles. His acting experiences include voicing several animated characters, including Cuphead from the video game and the Netflix show of the same name.

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Image via ABC

Jenna Dewan plays Bailey Nune, a firefighter in the Los Angeles Fire Department. She also dedicates her time as a reserve in the Army National Guard and shares her expertise by teaching capoeira. Dewan made waves thanks to her starring role in Step Up. Her other acting credits include American Horror Story: Asylum, The Mindy Project, and Superman & Lois.

Lisseth Chavez as Officer Celina Juarez

Image via ABC

Lisseth Chavez plays Officer Celina Juarez, a dedicated Police Officer I serving in the Mid-Wilshire division. Before her role in The Rookie, Chavez garnered attention with recurring appearances in The Fosters and leading roles in popular series such as Chicago P. D. and D. C.’s Legends of Tomorrow.