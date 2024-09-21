The long-awaited romance between Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) in the hit television series The Rookie was sadly short-lived. After they finally started dating in Season 5, Tim regrettably broke things off between the two midway through Season 6. Tim and Lucy will get back together eventually, and it was probably wise to delay their romantic reunion until after Season 6. The recent WGA and SAG strikes resulted in a shortened format and episode count for Season 6. Although fans may find it frustrating that Tim and Lucy have not yet gotten back together, they will ultimately understand why that was the best possible scenario for the overall health of the show.

A Chenford Reunion Would Have Been Rushed in Season 6

Tim broke things off with Lucy in the sixth episode of Season 6, "Secrets and Lies," over the Ray Watkins (David Dastmalchian) incident, which nearly ended Tim's career in the Los Angeles Police Department. Tim feared that Lucy's life and career would be ruined if she continued dating him, and he voluntarily broke up with Lucy despite her objections. Season 6 only had ten episodes, and the breakup happened a little over halfway through. There was simply no time in Season 6 to go through the stages of a breakup, with the couple taking some time apart and then eventually reigniting their romance. That would have been too forced and rushed to have them get back together after breaking up just a few episodes earlier. The breakup was disappointing, but rushing Tim and Lucy to reunite would've been even worse.

Obviously, the breakup sucks for Chenford fans, but if Lucy and Tim do end back up together (which we believe they will) the relationship needs more time to marinate. That's where Season 7 comes in. The Rookie Season 7 is already confirmed for a much longer episode count of 18, and there will be more time to explore a potential reconciliation in their relationship later in the season. That increases the potential for the writers to build back up to a Chenford reunion, and when it happens, it will be a beautiful, joyous, and lovely moment for the characters and fans alike.

Lucy and Tim Still Deeply Care for One Another

Despite the breakup, the shortened sixth season did depict some powerful scenes featuring Lucy and Tim toward the end of the season, proving how much they still deeply care for each other. During Season 6, Episode 9, "The Squeeze," Tim is part of a frame-up for the detective Mad Dog (Nick Gomez), who committed suicide, believing his corruption was about to be uncovered. The frame-up is orchestrated by Detective Pierson (Daniel Bonjour), the police psychiatrist Blair London (Danielle Campbell), and the corrupt defense attorney Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan). In a pivotal scene during the episode, Lucy stops Tim in an elevator, giving him a much-needed hug after Tim undergoes an interrogation by Pierson. The scene perfectly displays how much Lucy still cares for Tim and demonstrates that she trusts him unconditionally. Lucy knows that what is happening to Tim is wrong and never questions her beliefs.

Later in the Season 10 finale, "Escape Plan," after the Mid-Wilshire Division has enough evidence to prove Tim's innocence, Tim and Lucy are involved in a group op to apprehend a local gang lord, Gundo (A Gomez), whose murder was planned by Monica Stevens. Lucy saves the day for Tim after he's nearly killed by one of the shooters hired to kill the gang lord. Later, Tim and Lucy are back in the elevator as they are leaving work. Tim reveals his gratitude to Lucy for not turning on him despite their breakup. As Tim says in the episode, "You will never know how much I appreciate the kindness you’ve shown me, and I will spend the rest of my life trying to pay it back in whatever small doses you allow." Yes, they are still crazy about each other. The loyalty they exhibit is real and powerful. The book of Chenford is not yet finished, and the show is clearly setting up the two getting back together at some point later on.

Chenford's Time Apart Could Benefit the Couple

An aspect of Chenford worth exploring is how the breakup could potentially benefit both characters. For example, Lucy wants to become a detective. In Season 6, she failed her detective exam, and there was clear anxiety over how much Tim supports her desire for that promotion. Tim also appears conflicted about Lucy's desire to become a detective, as revealed in Season 6, Episode 2, "The Hammer," when he takes a polygraph test for her.

Tim and Lucy's return to single status offers Lucy more time to focus on retaking the detective exam or exploring other undercover opportunities. Now, her relationship with Tim won't get in the way or cause any distractions, so Lucy's career in law enforcement can potentially grow stronger in the process. After washing out of Metro over the Ray Watkins debacle, Tim also needs to rethink his future in the LAPD. Perhaps, at some point, Tim could potentially become the new Watch Commander of the Mid-Wilshire Division. Additionally, if Lucy were to become a detective, she would remove herself from Tim's chain of command. That would free up Tim and Lucy to resume their relationship, and it would be less awkward for them to date one another while working within the LAPD. Either way, the time apart gives both characters time to take a breather, reevaluate their lives, and gain some perspective.

Tim and Lucy Will be Back in 'The Rookie' Season 7

The good news is that Tim and Lucy will be back in Season 7 of The Rookie. Hopefully, any unresolved romantic issues will be further explored with a much longer seventh season. More episodes mean more time for the couple to build up to an emotional reunion. The bad news is that viewers will have to wait until later next year to watch the new season, and it feels cruel to make us wait that long. Ultimately, we don't believe the universe can keep Tim and Lucy apart forever. No matter how long it takes, S.S. Chenford will set sail again!

Until Season 7 debuts later in 2025 on ABC, it's the perfect time for a re-watch of The Rookie. All six seasons of the show are streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

