The Big Picture Tim's abrupt breakup with Lucy feels out of character on The Rookie, leaving fans and characters questioning his actions ahead of Episode 7.

A new promo hints at Tim's reckless behavior and possible hidden motives.

The upcoming episode may explore the impact of trauma on veterans like Tim, shedding light on his mysterious actions.

Did it feel odd to everyone or just us who are invested in their arc that Chenford is no more? Tim's (Eric Winter) actions felt out of place because he's not someone who does things erratically, and he normally thinks everything through. Especially when it comes to Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), he does a double take of his thoughts. In the previous episode, it seems suspicious that he threw the towel on their relationship too quickly. That's a mutual feeling between fans and the characters, because the promo for The Rookie Season 6, Episode 7 has practically all the characters questioning Tim's actions.

The video begins with Lucy flipping out over how Tim could have ended things that easily. "I can't stop thinking about it. How did he let go so easily?" she asks Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) while they share the shop for patrol. These words perfectly encapsulate the thoughts that flooded the viewer's mind once Tim did that. John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) will always tell the truth, even when it's inconvenient, and he brings up the fact that Tim had been lying to Lucy for a while. What about remains to be seen.

What's Eating Sergeant Tim Bradford?

With Sergeant Grey, nothing escapes his careful watch, and he notices that Tim has been behaving rather recklessly recently. Not only did he break up with his girlfriend, but he also seems bent on tanking his career. Grey sends him to the department therapist, who decides to ride with him for a shift and observe his behavior. What is going on with Tim? The video makes it seem like he runs over a woman asking for help, and though this is likely a misdirect, is there a path to redemption for him?

The promo teases a lot for Tim. It might be an opportunity for the show to dive into the scars vets sustained after finishing their service and even when they think they're back to form, the trauma can come back and hurt them in ways they didn't expect. Another possibility is that Tim has something in the works. He spent the past two episodes hiding things from Lucy and the department, but what if the plan involves hiding things from himself this time? What if he is working toward something bigger? We'll find out when the show returns in three weeks.

The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, T. Jones as Wade Grey, O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

