The Big Picture When a gang war breaks out in the next episode of The Rookie officers' lives are at risk as they get caught in the crossfire.

In a new teaser for The Rookie Season 6, Episode 8, gangs clash at a hospital.

Nolan and the team investigate shootings while Bradford and Thorsen work a Metro case.

Police officers on The Rookie respond to emergencies with surprising swiftness. It becomes even swifter when one of their own is involved, and several cases break out at once. The Mid-Wilshire Division has been involved in a lot of fights, some claiming the lives of officers. The promo for The Rookie Season 6, Episode 8 "Punch Card" teases another one of those instances when officers are caught up in a gang war. A shootout ensues, putting several officers at risk, and hell breaks loose when some officers go down.

The video opens with Nolan (Nathan Fillion), Bailey (Jenna Dewan), and Mrs. Grey (Angel Parker) sitting in the hospital lobby when police officers start bringing in several rowdy people who look like they were run over by trucks. It is unclear what the trio is doing at the hospital, but given Bailey and Nolan's current attempt to conceive and Luna's line of work as a social worker, they might be there unofficially. The scene catches Nolan's attention and he asks whether they should help. Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) arrives at the hospital and informs them that these were members of rival gangs who had been involved in a huge fight. The event causes mass casualties and officers are tasked with keeping the peace.

Matters escalate when a second fight breaks out in the hospital as guns come out ablaze in a bid to neutralize each other. Nolan and the rest of the officers spring into action to prevent a bloodbath as gang members take positions, ready for war. Nolan and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) team up and go after some gang members. A shot rings out and communication comes in that some officers have been shot. Bailey is helping injured victims when the message comes in and appears concerned that Nolan may have gotten caught in the crossfire.

Bradford and Thorsen Work a Metro Operation

The episode sees several pairings as Lucy and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) team up to investigate the suspects behind the attack. Elsewhere, Bradford (Eric Winter) and Thorsen (Tru Valentino) pick up a Metro case. Like most Metro operations, it requires a lot of planning and investigating. It will require Thorsen and Bradford to stake out a location in a minivan, and maybe this time around, it will be much smoother without the department's therapist dissecting their every move.

The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, T. Jones as Wade Grey, O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Winter as Tim Bradford, Dewan as Bailey Nune, Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

Watch the new promo above ahead of the next episode which airs on Tuesday, May 7 on ABC. You can watch previous episodes on Hulu.

The Rookie Starting over isn't easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast Nathan Fillion , Mekia Cox , Alyssa Diaz , Eric Winter , Richard T. Jones , Shawn Ashmore Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

