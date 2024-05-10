The Big Picture In The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9, Tim Bradford takes center stage as the focus shifts to his investigation of a criminal conspiracy.

John Nolan steps in to help Tim by uncovering the mystery involving Dr. Blair London.

Lopez and Harper uncover a connection between recent crimes, setting up a big series finale.

The Season 6 finale of The Rookie is here, and it is a two-parter. It begins in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 9, "The Squeeze." The episode's promo reveals that there has been a greater arc building throughout, and when Mid Wilshire discovers a criminal conspiracy, they jump on it to try to avert a crisis. Tim is in the middle of it, given what he saw on the rooftop, and when an investigator comes in to investigate Mad Dog's death, he is the prime suspect. The team also learns that there is a connection between their new department therapist and the current wave of surprising crimes they have been seeing.

Episode 8 did a great job of revealing some connections between the characters, and it was clear that Monica and Dr. London are in cahoots. The video introduces the new investigator who's out for blood and makes it clear that he is looking into Tim for Mad Dog's death. Sergeant Gray seems familiar with him because he warns Tim to stay vigilant. The investigator is quite effective because he doesn't let Tim breathe. Given Tim's recent actions, it seemed like he had been working on something, and the promo reveals that he's been working on a case.

What Has Been Eating Tim Bradford?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With all the attention shifting on him, it is hard to proceed, so he hands it over to someone he trusts. Who's more trustworthy than John Nolan? Tim reveals that he's been investigating Dr. Blair London and offers the case to Nolan. The episode will see him and his boot work on uncovering the mystery. As the walls close in on Dr. London, Nolan offers a lifeline: "I'm not the one you need to be afraid of. I'm your best shot at getting out of this alive." No one attacks Monica and gets away with it. She represents crooks, knows what they're capable of, and ensures she can do it herself. The episode will also follow Monica's endeavors to see who's responsible for the attempt on her life. It places Dr. London in the direct line of fire, and she better heed Nolan's advice.

Even if there is some apparent connection to the crimes that have been happening throughout the city, it's unclear how they all fit together. That's where Lopez and Harper come in. The two continue investigating the recent trail of crimes and discover a connection. This sets the stage for the series finale, where all the pieces fall together and reveal one of the biggest cases they've ever worked on.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers. Recurring guest stars this season include Danielle Campbell as Dr. London, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, and Bridget Regan as Monica.

Catch the first part next Tuesday at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream on Hulu.

