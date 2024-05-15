The Big Picture Sgt. Grey leads a major mission while a surprising connection is discovered between cases at the precinct in the Rookie Season 6 finale.

Dr. London faces danger after going on the run, realizing the extent of Monica's power and influence.

The action-packed season finale promises thrilling moments when it airs on ABC next Tuesday.

If there's one thing The Rookie gets right, it's how to craft an engaging season finale. According to the promo for the upcoming Season 6 finale, the episode will have viewers at the edge of their seats as the show reveals a major conspiracy and the cops move to stop a major operation. The episode's logline (below) teases an even bigger season finale spectacle than the previous seasons as Sergeant Grey finally gets the full picture and helps his people undertake a huge mission. Meanwhile, a connection develops between all the scattered cases in the station.

Sgt. Grey helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet. Meanwhile, Aaron, Lopez, Celina, Tim and Smitty discover a surprising connection in their case.

The promo finds Dr. London on the run as everything becomes too much for her. This would contradict her deal with Nolan to help the case in exchange for immunity. "There's still time. You can make this right," Nolan tries to convince her on the phone. Dr. London is not deluded about who she's in bed with because Monica has no limits to what she can do. "It's too dangerous. She has spies everywhere," Dr. London makes a correct assessment as someone watches her get in her car and drive off.

Whatever Happened To 'The Rookie: Feds'?

The Rookie attempted to expand its universe with The Rookie: Feds, but the spinoff was canceled after one season. The show has not addressed what happened to Simone Clark and her team. Mid-Wilshire realizes that the scope of the criminal conspiracy they've uncovered runs deeper than they know, so they enlist the FBI's help. Felix Solis reprises his Matthew Garza character from the Feds as he represents the FBI. This will be an opportunity for the show to address what happened to the special team he led.

The promo ends on a high note as officers and detectives from the precinct move in on their targets. It promises a lot of action as Thorsen is caught up in a fight in a laundry mart; Chen channels Fast and Furious as she jumps between moving cars; Lopez runs into masked assailants; while Nolan and Harper turn their vehicle into a weapon as they run through a tent that appears to be the base of an operation. The episode will set up the cliffhanger for the next season as Monica tries to find who is after her and helps Nolan's worst enemy, Oscar, break out of prison in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 10, "Escape Plan."

The episode airs next Tuesday at 9 PM on ABC. Catch up before the epic finale on Hulu, and check out the promo above.

