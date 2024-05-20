The Big Picture Monica and Oscar are the perfect villains, clever and scary, posing a real threat to the team in The Rookie Season 6 finale.

Monica brings danger to Mid-Wilshire, making Lucy's undercover work even riskier.

The season finale promises wild action and leaves our characters in a precarious situation. Tune in on Tuesday at 8 PM ET on ABC.

A typical The Rookie season finale will deliver a cliffhanger and a great villain for the succeeding season. It has been a recipe that has always worked for the show, but the Season 6 finale will offer a new twist. Monica (Bridget Regan) and Oscar (Matthew Glave) are playing besties in an attempt to break Oscar out of prison. Series creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley knows these characters well. In a conversation with TV Insider, Hawley teased their unholy union that is bound to bear some very bad results. He talked about what makes them effective villains, saying:

“Monica and Oscar are often the smartest people in the room, which is the best thing in a villain. You want them to be scary because yes, they might be psychopaths, but at the same time they’re also super clever. I think that makes them really dangerous and they also, as actors really walk this great line of living in the villainy, but in a way that doesn’t feel broad or heightened. They play very grounded versions of these characters in a way that I think makes you afraid for our guys, which is what you want.”

Bridget Regan Is One of 'The Rookie's Most Formidable Villains

Every time Mid-Wilshire sees Monica, they know that their day is ruined. That's how powerful she is. Mekia Cox has shared several scenes with Regan, but she's also a fan of Glave. When she saw the terrifying team-up in the series finale scripts, she was excited, saying: “[Monica and Oscar] in cahoots, once I saw that, I was like, ‘Ooh, the writers, I see what you’re doing.'”

Lucy is currently working on an undercover case to nab Bautista, a money laundering criminal. Like clockwork, Monica entered, threatening Lucy's life once again. Hawley talked about Monica's effect on Lucy, saying:

“You never like to know that somebody could take one look at you and expose you, so I think she’s walking a highwire act on that. We’ve already established that Bautista, the guy she’s working for, is dangerous and has literally a guy named Headshot working for him. So I think she’s gotta stay on her toes going in, but ultimately I think it’s fair to say that she plays a sort of crucial part in where the story goes in the finale because she’s in there.”

Cox teased a wild and action-filled season finale that will leave the characters “in a precarious place.'' Catch the episode this Tuesday at 8 PM on ABC. Catch up on Hulu.

The Rookie Starting over isn't easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast Nathan Fillion , Mekia Cox , Alyssa Diaz , Eric Winter , Richard T. Jones , Shawn Ashmore Seasons 6

