Created by Alexi Hawley, The Rookie is one of ABC's stand-out procedurals, telling the tale of John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), the oldest rookie at the LAPD. Ever since it debuted back in 2018, the show has received both positive reviews and healthy ratings, proving it to be a durable series in a network landscape that has been cutthroat in recent years. The praise for the series has been so positive that it led to a recent renewal for a seventh season.

The latest season of the show, Season 6, has already lived up to the grand reputation of previous years, with fans all over the world praising the series' dedication to high-octane action and gripping drama. Each episode in this season seems to be getting even better, culminating in the recent penultimate ninth episode, which is the highest-rated of the season so far on IMDb. With that in mind, and with an eye-catching trailer teasing an explosive finale, here is exactly how you can watch and stream The Rookie Season 6, Episode 10, "Escape Plan".

When is 'The Rookie' Episode 10 Coming Out?

The final episode of The Rookie's sixth season premieres on May 21, 2024.

Is 'The Rookie' Episode 10 Premiering on TV?

Just like the rest of the season, you'll be able to catch The Rookie Season 6 finale on ABC. The new episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, right in the middle of Will Trent Season 2, Episode 10, and The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 10, so make sure you have plenty of snacks ready for a long night of intense viewing.

Is 'The Rookie' Episode 10 Streaming Online?

The Rookie Season 6 finale will officially be available to stream on Hulu, joining the great list of other content available on the streamer this May. You can catch up with the rest of The Rookie Season 6, as well as the plethora of other great episodes in the entire series, on Hulu right now.

For those without a subscription that will need one to catch the hotly-anticipated final episode, Hulu is available for $7.99 per month for an ad-based plan or $17.99 per month for an ad-free plan. Alternatively, students can get Hulu, with ads, for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details on Hulu's pricing structure:

Can You Watch 'The Rookie' Episode 10 Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, if you don't have Hulu or access to ABC, you won't be able to catch The Rookie Season 6 when it comes out. If you are a fan of physical media, The Rookie's first 5 seasons have all been released on DVD, with Season 6 expected to receive the same treatment. If you're a lover of The Rookie from the UK, you can catch the finale on Sky Witness or stream via NOW TV.

Watch 'The Rookie' Episode 10 Trailer

The official trailer for The Rookie Season 6 finale was released last week and is available to watch above. "Who will get out alive?" is decreed as the trailer ends, perfectly setting the tone for what looks to be a heartstopping finish to one of ABC's most exhilarating shows. Promising to uncover a major conspiracy, it seems as if both blood and secrets are about to be spilled as a dangerous case awaits Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and his team. The trailer also sees the heat of battle become too much for Dr. London (Danielle Campbell), as she threatens to break her promise to Nolan, which could lead to devastating consequences.

What is the Episode Schedule for 'The Rookie' Season 6?

In case you've missed any of the episodes or just want to read the synopsis for each before the finale, here is the full Season 6 schedule for The Rookie.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "Strike Back" "In the aftermath of the assaults, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place." February 20, 2024 2 "The Hammer" "The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey's wedding; meanwhile, Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy and Tim's relationship is put to the test." February 27, 2024 3 "Trouble in Paradise" "Nolan and Bailey's honeymoon is more of a nightmare than a dream when it turns into an active crime scene; Tim and Celina partner up and must uncover the identity of a John Doe." March 5, 2024 4 "Training Day" "It's Thorsen's first day back since the assault, and he's tasked with a series of high-stress cases to determine whether he's ready to work. Elsewhere, the team investigates a homicide case with a potential tie to the pentagram killer." March 26, 2024 5 "The Vow" "When a toddler is found at the scene of a crime, John and Bailey must decide what to do with it. Meanwhile, when someone from his past returns, Tim disappears and leaves Lucy in the dark." April 2, 2024 6 "Secrets and Lies" "After fostering, Bailey pushes for a baby while John and Celina hunt a vengeful escapee." April 9, 2024 7 "Crushed" "When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez and Harper are on a different kind of investigation - the search for the perfect nanny." April 30, 2024 8 "Punch Card" "After a mafia-related mass casualty, the team is tasked to keep the peace at the hospital; Lucy and Celina work together to investigate the suspects behind the attack; Tim and Aaron embark on a metro ops mission." May 7, 2024 9 "The Squeeze" "Officer Nolan and Celina take on a special case. Monica enlists help to identify her attackers. Lopez and Harper discover a connection to the trail of crimes." May 14, 2024 10 "Escape Plan" TBA May 21, 2024

More Procedurals Like 'The Rookie' You Can Watch Right Now On Hulu

With The Rookie Season 6 coming to an end, here are three options for other Hulu procedurals you can use to fill the painful void its absence will leave.

