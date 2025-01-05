The long wait for The Rookie Season 7 is almost over. With the new season nearing its debut on ABC, it's a good time to revisit Season 6 and refresh our collective memories. The Rookie Season 6 was a shortened season due to last year's writers' and actors' strikes, running only ten episodes. The good news is that Season 7 will be much longer, featuring eighteen episodes, and the show's return is right around the corner, with only days away. Before the our return back to the Mid-Wilshire Division, it’s time to recap Season 6 of The Rookie.

John Nolan and Bailey Nune Finally Tie the Knot

Image via ABC

Series protagonist John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) first meets his future wife, Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan), in the Season 3 finale, "Threshold," when she shows up at his front door wearing nothing but a towel. Their meet-cute eventually sparks a whirlwind romance. John discussed wanting to propose to Bailey as early as Season 4, Episode 9, "Breakdown." Considering John and Bailey's lifestyles, a police officer and firefighter/paramedic, and their unconventional romance, it seemed rather appropriate that Bailey ultimately proposed to John in the fifth season episode, "The Choice."

Despite many roadblocks along the way, Bailey and John's wedding arrives early in Season 6 with the second episode, "The Hammer." They lose their D.J., the florist gives away their floral arrangement, and the caterer delivers the wrong cake. Not to mention, Nolan is sued by Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave) and undergoes a deposition the day before the wedding. Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) sells Bailey's wedding ring in a bizarre romantic roleplay with Chastity Sneed (Meg DeLacy). Thankfully, John and Bailey's friends chip in to help, and their wedding occurs without a hitch. However, Nolan and the other officers must leave the reception when Nolan's probationary trainee officer, Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez), gets kidnapped when investigating drug smugglers. Thankfully, John doesn't get seriously hurt on his wedding night.

Unfortunately, Bailey and John's tropical honeymoon does not go as planned, and they are stalked by a mysterious assailant, Dean (Chris Conner), a psychotic murderer who recently underwent plastic surgery to assume a new identity. Detectives Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) arrive at the island in time to help John and Nolan deal with the paranoid psychopath. Just another day in paradise for the sometimes hectic love life of John and Bailey.

Chenford Meets an Untimely End

Image via Disney

The Rookie fans rejoiced when series veteran cast members Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) finally began dating in Season 5. Bradford even went out of his way to remove himself from Lucy's chain of command to avoid any potential issues with the visibility of their relationship. Lucy and the rest of the Mid-Wilshire Division also assisted with Lucy making a five-player trade, allowing Bradford to work as the Metro Liaison Sergeant between the Metropolitan Division and Mid-Wilshire in the Season 5 episode, "Death Sentence." Sadly, things take a dark turn for the show's destined romantic pairing about midway through Season 6. An old ghost from Tim's past, Ray Watkins (David Dastmalchian), reappears, threatening to ruin Tim's life.

Tim and a former military colleague falsified the after-action report regarding the corrupt Watkins' supposed death so Watkins' family could receive his death benefits. Watkins turns up alive to resume criminal activity in Los Angeles, causing problems for Tim, and Tim leaves Lucy in the dark to protect her. Although Watkins is apprehended, and Tim comes out of the ordeal relatively unscathed, Tim fears his relationship with Lucy could negatively affect her career. In one of the season's most heartbreaking moments, he breaks up with Lucy in Season 6, Episode 6, "Secrets and Lies." Tim and Lucy barely even started dating, and their relationship was beginning to gain momentum only to have it end prematurely. That’s a bummer.

Monica Stevens Becomes the Main Villain in Season 6