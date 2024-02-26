This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2 celebrates the show's 100th episode with a wedding and crime-solving adventure.

The main cast and beloved guest characters come together for Nolan and Bailey's special day.

Things take a rocky turn when Bailey's wedding ring goes missing in the latest episode titled "The Hammer."

Airing 100 episodes is a major milestone for any TV show at this time. The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2 "The Hammer" marks this landmark moment for the show as it hits the milestone. There is no better way to celebrate this than by using the episode to bring all the characters together, from the main cast to beloved guest characters. The main event in the episode is the wedding, but this being The Rookie, everything is an opportunity to solve crimes. The episode sees the characters take a break from the busy precinct as they help Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) plan for their wedding and some of Nolan's friends also visit for the happy event. The day gets off to a rocky start when Bailey's wedding ring goes missing.

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley is the episode's writer and director and apart from the wedding, the logline teases a lot: "The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey’s wedding; meanwhile, Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy and Tim’s relationship is put to the test." The wedding sees everyone and their significant other dressed to kill and, for the first time this season, we see some characters who we haven't seen much of since Season 5. Nyla is always careful about her relationship with James because she doesn't want to overwhelm him, but what's overwhelming about a wedding? It looks like she's taking him as a date. Sergeant Grey is set to officiate the wedding and his wife is also present.

Watch the new trailer for The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2, "The Hammer," below.