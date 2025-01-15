Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) got a better sendoff than some previous characters on The Rookie. The Season 7 premiere revealed that he was still alive in the universe and had transferred to North Hollywood. The character's exit ended some storylines developed since he was introduced in Season 4. But since he's alive somewhere, could the show bring him back? "Coming into this season with this desire to re-pilot a little bit, to launch these two new rookies, to really lean into going creatively in some different directions — [writing off Aaron] is ultimately what we wanted to do," showrunner Alexi Hawley told TV Guide of the decision to write off the character. Regarding whether the character might appear in the future, Hawley gave an encouraging update, saying:

"But he's still very much alive in our universe, so there's always the possibility that we see him again."

Why Did Tru Valentino Leave 'The Rookie'?

Close

TV Line reported Valentino's departure from the popular police procedural, but no explanation was given for why he decided to leave. Reacting to the news on his Instagram Stories (via TV Insider), the actor appreciated his time on the show but was excited to see what the future held for him, hinting that it was a purely personal decision. His message read:

"I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store. I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world, I know I don’t talk much, but I appreciate you all so much. You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire Precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!”

Valentino's farewell message teases that he might be open to reprising his character for a guest role in the future. In the meantime, the show has replaced Thorsen and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) with two new rookies, Miles (Deric Augustine) and Seth (Patrick Keleher). Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) have taken over as the training officers for these new additions. "Ahead of Bailey’s (Jenna Dewan) return home, John (Nathan Fillion) looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). Then, Tim and Lucy swap rookies; a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) feels unsettled over Angela (Alyssa Diaz)," in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 3, "Out of Pocket."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET to watch new episodes live. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.

The Rookie Starting over isn't easy, especially for John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. Release Date October 16, 2018 Cast Nathan Fillion , Melissa O'Neil , Alyssa Diaz , Eric Winter , Brian J. White , Brennan Keel Cook , Titus Makin Jr. , Afton Williamson , Mekia Cox , mercedes mason , Richard T. Jones , Tru Valentino , Shawn Ashmore , Jenna Dewan , Lisseth Chavez , Will.i.am , Joel McHale Mario Lopez , Jade Payton , Shawn Christian , Sarah Shahi , Joelle Carter , Mircea Monroe , Grant Harvey , Andy Mackenzie Seasons 7 Creator(s) Alexi Hawley Writers Corey Miller , Bill Rinier , Zoe Cheng , Mary Trahan , Ally Seibert , Liz Alper , Nick Hurwitz , Racheal Seymour , Madeleine Coghlan , David Radcliff Expand

WATCH ON HULU