In its seven seasons on the air, The Rookie has featured several shocking character exits. These departures have included the deaths of some beloved heroes on the show, such as Captain Zoe Andersen (Mercedes Mason) in Season 1 and Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.) in Season 4, who were both killed in the line of duty. There have also been plenty of villains to kick the bucket, including Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau) in Season 3 and Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching) in Season 5. So, it shouldn't have come as a huge surprise when another series regular announced they'd be leaving the show before the Season 7 premiere. But would Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) meet a gruesome end like these other unfortunate characters?

'The Rookie' Has Relocated Aaron To Another Department

Aaron first appeared in Season 4 as Mid-Wilshire's newest rookie officer. His background was intriguing; he grew up extremely wealthy and gained a huge following on social media due to his lavish lifestyle. But while Aaron was studying abroad in Europe, his best friend was found dead. Aaron was arrested for the murder and spent over a year in prison. He was eventually acquitted, but his experience in the justice system (and his subsequent infamy) created a unique perspective that allows Aaron to be a different kind of officer. Throughout his time on The Rookie, Aaron has proven himself to be an exceptional cop with a heart of gold. However, Aaron has not always been kept out of harms' way. At the end of Season 5, he is shot in the line of duty. Because of this trauma, he undergoes therapy with the department psychiatrist, Dr. Blair London (Danielle Campbell), in Season 6. It is eventually revealed that Dr. London is actually working with the ultimate villain, Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan), and this connection to Dr. London ends up convincing Aaron that he needs a fresh start at a different police department.

In this week's Season 7 premiere, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) asks Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) how Aaron is adjusting to working at the North Hollywood station. She says that he's doing well, and that he's relieved to be working with other officers who don't know that he used to be a patient of Dr. London's. This is a casual conversation, and the series doesn't mention Aaron's departure any further. It feels a little surprising considering Aaron has been such a major part of The Rookie, but his exit only merits a few lines of dialogue. It would have been great to have one final scene where Aaron gets to say goodbye to the family he's made at the Mid-Wilshire precinct. His off-screen departure feels like it would have been more well-suited for a supporting character, not someone who has had so many intriguing storylines and heartfelt connections with other characters over the past few seasons.

Aaron Could Always Make an Appearance in Future 'Rookie' Episodes