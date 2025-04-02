Most of The Rookie fandom is currently preoccupied with the relationship status of the Chenford pairing in Season 7, but there is another at stake for one of the show's relationship pairings, specifically, Jailey. Wait a minute. Does the John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) pairing in the show already have an official shipping name? Earlier this season, the John and Bailey romance appeared to be in jeopardy. The hitman, Malvado (Jimmy Gonzalez), solved the Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee) problem by executing Wyler after Wyler kidnapped Bailey. Bailey used a burner phone to text Malvado about her abusive ex-husband's whereabouts, leading to Malvado executing Jason and his accomplice, Drew Davis (Katelyn Pippy). Unfortunately, The Rookie looks to be solving this issue by ignoring it completely, which is highly problematic.

John Nolan Discovers Bailey's Involvement With Malvado

Image via Disney/Mike Taing

In Season 7, Episode 4, "Darkness Falling," Bailey discovers that Malvado has been surveilling her because the hitman is targeting Wyler. Malvado gives Bailey his untraceable cellphone number, which Bailey keeps and does not inform Nolan about. Later in Episode 5, "Till Death," Jason finally resurfaces, taking Bailey captive. Bailey manages to text Malvado about Jason's whereabouts with a cellphone she was using to contact Malvado. At the end of the episode, Nolan discovers the phone and Bailey's message to Malvado.

The thread continues in the next episode, "The Gala," when Nolan confronts Bailey about the cell phone. Nolan points out that Bailey's actions constitute grounds for criminal conspiracy, but Bailey snaps the phone in two and tosses it over a building. Bailey makes a good point since Jason terrorized her for years and intended to kidnap and murder her. Bailey's actions exist in a morally gray area. Jason was a degenerate criminal and drug dealer who sought to torture and murder his ex-wife. It raises the question: Is it truly justice to punish a venerable and heroic individual such as Bailey, who was already victimized by Jason’s past abuse, by implicating her as an accessory to Jason's death, especially when Bailey texted Malvado in the heat of getting abducted by Jason?

The incident causes friction between Nolan and Bailey for a while, with Bailey temporarily moving out of their house. The situation creates an interesting dilemma for Nolan, who is torn between his duty and integrity as a police officer and his love for Bailey. However, the series resolves the rift between Nolan and Bailey in the most haphazard fashion possible.

'The Rookie' Awkwardly Resolves the Rift Between Nolan and Bailey