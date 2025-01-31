The Rookie: Feds might not have gone past the first season, but the show's characters have had a long-lasting impact on the flagship series. Characters from the spin-off have occasionally dropped by The Rookie when Mid-Wilshire needs help from the FBI. TV Insider has confirmed that Britt Robertson, who played Laura Stenson, will appear in later episodes of Season 7 for an extended arc. The Rookie star Eric Winter previously teased some Bradford-Stenson scenes. "And Kevin [Zeger]’s partner…Britt comes in. I get some great scenes with Britt. She’s lovely. She’s a lot of fun. So there are more coming throughout the season where we utilize Feds in the right way and still keep those characters active in our universe," he told the outlet.

This is not Robertson's first time on the show, appearing alongside other cast members in the Season 6 finale. The upcoming arc will also not be Tim and Laura's first time working together, having done so in a mini-crossover episode of The Rookie: Feds. The Rookie had already started enlisting characters from the spin-off, with Felix Solis' Matthew Garza appearing several times since the show was cancelled. The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4, "Darkness Falling," saw Zegers and Devika Bhise guest star as their characters from the spin-off, revealing that Brendon and Bernadette are still going strong. Finally, we might get an update about Laura's life and what informed that magnificent haircut from The Rookie Season 6.

Will Niecy Nash-Betts Appear on 'The Rookie?'

In all the guest appearances by the actors from the spin-off, series star Niecy Nash-Betts has been missing. Back in the Season 6 finale, showrunner Alexi Hawley addressed the question of Nash-Bett's absence. "Obviously Niecy falls into a different category. She’s already off doing a bunch of high profile stuff, and I don’t necessarily know that I’ll be able to get her back," he told the outlet. Hawley recently confirmed that the show will always welcome the actress when she gets the time, saying:

"We would obviously love to have Niecy back in our universe. Niecy is a very busy woman, and so I guess I can say that we're not necessarily going to see her again in the near term, but hold out hope that she's got a window for us."

In "Til Death," Brendon joins the hunt for the serial killer. "The team searches for a serial killer as Nyla (Mekia Cox) struggles with the aftermath following the attack. Lucy’s (Melissa O'Neil) relationship with Seth (Patrick Keleher) takes a turn, while Bailey (Jenna Dewan) battles her fear of Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee)," reads the official logline.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of The Rookie. You can also stream past episodes on Hulu in the US.