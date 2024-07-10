This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

With Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) having graduated and leveled up from a rookie, ABC's hit procedural series The Rookie, in staying true to its title, has added new recruits to its line-up. Season 7 will see the introduction of two new rookies in the persons of Deric Augustine (All American) and Patrick Keleher. Their characters will feature in recurring guest capacities and will be introduced in the mid-season. Filming for Season 7 is currently underway and when it premieres, audiences will be introduced to Augustine as Miles and Keleher as Seth.

The new additions were to be expected, as showrunner Alexi Hawley teased in an earlier interview with TV Line that "a new rookie or two" would be "showing up at some point” in the upcoming season. Miles will be transferring from Texas to the LAPD but "despite being a two-year veteran of the force," he is technically a rookie at his new station. Seth, a rookie with good potential, is described as the ideal police officer. However, Seth is not without flaws, he loves to take his time to ensure the right things are done, but as a rookie, it will be demanded of him to apply some speed to his decision-making, something that will likely become a source of friction between him and his superiors.

Augustine arrives at The Rookie with relevant experience. He started his career with bit parts in TV shows such as Criminal Minds, Shameless, The Vampire Diaries, and Cloak & Dagger. He recently portrayed iconic boxer Muhammad Ali in Seasons 1 and 2 of the MGM+ crime series, Godfather of Harlem. He also recently played Clay in the high school football drama series, All American. Keleher, on the other hand, is a newcomer on the scene who will be putting his acting chops to the test with his first screen role. However, his experience as a theater performer means he's more than capable of the task.

'The Rookie' Season 7 Will Have More Episodes

The Rookie's new recruits will get an extended time to make an impression as Season 7 will feature even more episodes. Showrunner, Hawley has revealed that the season will include more episodic counts. Hawley said:

“I do think we’ll go back to being more of a standalone show with serialized elements, because it’s going to be a longer season and I think people really do like that. Also, there are the many different ways we tell stories — whether it’s the big event-type episodes, the more rom-com episodes, or with a big guest star — so it’ll be fun to go back to that.”

The Rookie Season 7 does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned for further updates.