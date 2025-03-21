Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) and John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) have been inseparable for sometime on the hit ABC drama series, The Rookie. Much of that stems from the fact that Celina was a rookie and John, her training officer. Having been trained by others who came before him, now Nolan has passed on his wealth of knowledge and experience, and Celina is all set to launch out as a newly-promoted P2. Now free of the shackles of being under probation, Celina is eligible for non-specialized assignments without John's oversight. It means their relationship has evolved, and Chavez has recently commented on it.

“I love having John as my partner,” Chavez says to Parade regarding the evolving nature of John and Celina's working relationship. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to graduate. That means I’m not going to be partnered with you.’ I was terrified. What is Celina without having her partner that she gets to banter with? I really love their dynamic." With John no longer her TO, one might think that the pair would stop working together. However, that is not the case as the pair will be going undercover together in next week's episode. Chavez goes on to add:

"But now, as a P2, she makes her own calls. There are times where she is going to ride solo, and it gives her more opportunity to grow and to continue to trust herself. But it doesn’t mean that she’s not going to be paired with other people. It’s not the end of Celina and John.”

'The Rookie' Season 7 Has Some New Stories to Tell